Islamic singer Ere Asalatu addressed backlash that followed his performance at a Celestial Church harvest event

The singer responded to critics who questioned his faith, insisting he remains a devoted Muslim who raised his children with Islamic names

Ere Asalatu cited a Quranic passage on musicians to defend his art, challenging those calling out his religious authenticity

Islamic singer Ere Asalatu has broken his silence over the controversy that erupted after he performed at a Celestial Church.

In a recent episode of the TalkToB podcast with actress Biola Adebayo released on Friday, August 14, Asalatu firmly asserted his Muslim identity and pushed back against critics who questioned his faith.

Ere Asalatu addresses the controversy that trails his performance at a church. Credit: ereasalatu

Source: Instagram

The backlash followed Asalatu's appearance at a Celestial Church event, which drew sharp criticism from some Muslims who felt the performance was incompatible with Islamic values.

In the interview, a visibly composed Asalatu addressed the uproar head-on, making clear that nothing would alter his relationship with Islam.

"I am Abdulkabir Bukola Alayande, Ere Asalatu. I am a Muslim, and I am still a Muslim, I am practising Islam," he declared.

"All my children have Islamic names. Islam has five pillars and I believe it. I am a Muslim and I remain one and nothing will stop me from practising my religion."

Ere Asalatu Cites the Quran to Defend His Music

One of the sharpest moments in the interview came when the singer turned to scripture to justify his career. Addressing those who claim the Quran condemns musicians outright, Asalatu argued the reading is incomplete.

"God cursed musicians in the Quran, but if you read it further, it said except those who sing with the fear of God," he said, before challenging his critics directly: "Did I abuse your mother in my song? Did I sing that there is no God?"

Reactions trail Ere Asalatu's comment about his belief. Credit: ereasalatu

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ere Asalatu announced a new name after controversy over his performance at a Celestial Church.

Watch Ere Asalatu's full response in the interview below:

Netizens react to Ere Asalatu's comment

The interview has stirred fresh debate on Instagram, with reactions split between those who sympathise with his position and those who remain unconvinced.

@hakmax001 wrote:

"Bro okay because them no invite you to osun osogbo so if they invite you, you will go no problem wait till next year 😢😢"

@younggod100_ commented:

"Quran ko sope what????? Make una try Dey read Quran in Yoruba ; e go shock u wetin Dey inside😂😂"

@abdulakeem_aa shared:

"We all have different understanding when it comes to religion, don't be an extremist, be nice to people of other faith but don't mix religion, it's better you remain agnostic than being confused."

@debreeze_farms_ng wrote:

"Na your pocket you dey talk that one. Am disappointed..e de lo ile keu oo"

Solomon Buchi speaks on interfaith marriages

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi shared his take on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

The influencer argued that marriage between Christians and Muslims contradicted God's plan, as such unions stifle spiritual growth, lack biblical alignment, and could also leave children confused.

According to the writer, when it comes to marriage, God only cares that his commandments be followed, which is not being entangled with unbelievers.

Source: Legit.ng