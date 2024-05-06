Nollywood actors and actresses were spotted in Pastor Jerry Eze's church for prayer during the NSPPD morning service

The clergy hailed Mama Ge as he called all movie practitioners to the front for prayers and the church started singing

Mama Ge asked the church to keep praying for all moviemakers after the unfortunate death of their colleagues

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has led some of its members to Pastor Jerry Eze's church for prayer after the guild lost members in tragic circumstances.

Legit.ng had reported that the guild had declared fasting and prayer for the movie industry to prevent negative occurrences.

In the video seen online, the movie practitioners were led by the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, and Patience Ozokwo were seen on the podium with the clergy.

At one point, Pastor Eze called all members to the stage so that special prayer could be offered to God on their behalf.

Pastor Eze hails Mama G

In one of the videos, actress Patience Ozokwo was hailed by the pastor as she went to the podium with Rollas.

She took over the microphone and begged the congregation to pray for Nollywood. She also said that the best place to be was the house of God.

Ozokwo noted that what had happened to Jnr Pope was an eye-opener for them.

Hank Anuku seen in church

In one of the videos, Anuku was sighted looking good and fresh. In the caption of his post, he said that he carried God first.

He also added that the house of God always gives him joy.

Recall that the actor has been allegedly battling hard times after being spotted in some places looking unkempt.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video shared by Rollas. Here are some of the comments below:

@MaHannah lastborn:

"I love everyone of them."

@Jay gracefully History Maker:

"Mama G, G for general."

@Gozieson:

"I saw Zack Orji."

@Evelynhrt:

"Nollywood really needs prayers,God save nd help them."

@Essien:

"People die every day, why do they think the death within the Nollywood is some sought of spiritual thing. fear can drive people sence of reasoning. Because life is too spiritual to be physical."

@Olivia:

"Wetin that Desmond Elliot dey do there,we never forget o."

@happinessedem132:

"God please keep protecting pastor Jerry Eze, may his reign on earth be fruitful. satisfy him with long life n in good health in Jesus name AMEN ."

@Beebee:

"Your mata was beyond them. Where dis church de abeg."

@Phebe Hanson:

"Why are you people looking for mercy Johnson here."

@cassybae

"Jnr pope death opened their eyes."

@christianaananaba:

"Thank u Jesus, good to see u sir."

@sibusisiwe libongani:

"They really need God to fight for them and break the covenants they might have made with the evil one both knowingly and unkwingly."

@duchessifytex01:

"It pains me jnr pope death brought this eye opening may the lord show mercy and restore peace and take away tragedy from our own people who make our view laughable."

AGN visits Jnr Pope's house

Legit.ng had reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria had visited Jnr Pope's family.

A video of the condolence visit was shared by the AGN president, Emeka Rollas.

Fans of the late actor noticed that his window was not at home, likewise his children.

