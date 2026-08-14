President Tinubu Announces What Must Happen in Osun 2026 Election: "All Agencies Must Ensure"
- President Tinubu called on INEC and security chiefs to ensure a peaceful and transparent governorship election in Osun State
- The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, with 15 candidates on the ballot
- Tinubu described the Osun poll as a test case for INEC's readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections
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President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and heads of security agencies to guarantee a credible, free, and fair governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, August 15.
The directive came through a statement sighted by Legit.ng, released on Friday, August 14, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.
Fifteen candidates are contesting the Osun governorship seat, including incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, and African Democratic Congress candidate Hon. Najeem Salaam.
Tinubu's charge to INEC
Tinubu called on INEC to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and treat the Osun poll as a measure of its readiness for the bigger contests ahead.
"As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election. The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process," the President said.
He added:
"INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls."
Security and voters urged to play their part
On security, Tinubu said he had personally spoken to the Inspector-General of Police and other security chiefs involved in the exercise, stressing that troublemakers must not be allowed to interfere with the process.
"I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process," he said.
The President also urged Osun residents to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes without fear, saying all necessary measures to protect voters and electoral officials had already been put in place.
"Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place," Tinubu declared.
He concluded by insisting that the outcome of the election must genuinely reflect the wishes of the Osun electorate, saying:
"Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people."
Osun 2026: Davido address Peter Obi
Previously, Legit.ng reported that music star Davido publicly acknowledged Peter Obi's statement calling for a free and fair governorship election in Osun State, ahead of Saturday's poll.
The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate took to X on Thursday, August 13, to urge the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties and other key stakeholders to guarantee a credible electoral process in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944