President Tinubu called on INEC and security chiefs to ensure a peaceful and transparent governorship election in Osun State

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, with 15 candidates on the ballot

Tinubu described the Osun poll as a test case for INEC's readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and heads of security agencies to guarantee a credible, free, and fair governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, August 15.

The directive came through a statement sighted by Legit.ng, released on Friday, August 14, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Tinubu has called on INEC and security agencies to guarantee a credible governorship election on August 15. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fifteen candidates are contesting the Osun governorship seat, including incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, and African Democratic Congress candidate Hon. Najeem Salaam.

Tinubu's charge to INEC

Tinubu called on INEC to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and treat the Osun poll as a measure of its readiness for the bigger contests ahead.

"As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election. The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process," the President said.

He added:

"INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls."

Security and voters urged to play their part

On security, Tinubu said he had personally spoken to the Inspector-General of Police and other security chiefs involved in the exercise, stressing that troublemakers must not be allowed to interfere with the process.

"I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process," he said.

The President also urged Osun residents to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes without fear, saying all necessary measures to protect voters and electoral officials had already been put in place.

"Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place," Tinubu declared.

He concluded by insisting that the outcome of the election must genuinely reflect the wishes of the Osun electorate, saying:

"Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people."

Osun 2026: Davido address Peter Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that music star Davido publicly acknowledged Peter Obi's statement calling for a free and fair governorship election in Osun State, ahead of Saturday's poll.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate took to X on Thursday, August 13, to urge the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties and other key stakeholders to guarantee a credible electoral process in the state.

Source: Legit.ng