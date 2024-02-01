A Nigerian lady caused an uproar online after sharing the miracle she received courtesy of Yul Edochie's church service

Amid outrage and little support from netizens, Yul kickstarted his online service via YouTube on Sunday, January 28

The lady said she followed the service and believed God for a change and experienced something different immediately after the service

After realtor Nelson Nwamara shared his experience at Yul Edochie's True Salvation Ministry (TSM), a Nigerian lady came out to share the instant miracle she got from the actor's ministration.

In a on Wednesday, January 1, Angela A Uzoma opened up that she joined the service with a running stomach problem that persisted for days.

Lady shares testimony after she partook in Yul Edochie's church service.

Angela said it didn't stop even after she took medicine.

How Angela received her healing

According to Angela, she trusted in God for a miracle and followed Yul's True Salvation Ministry's service to the end.

marvelled that the stomach problem disappeared immediately after the service closed. She urged Yul to continue the church and consider having a physical location for it. Her post read:

"Dear Pastor Yul Edochie.

"I followed your sermon and received a miracle.

"I was having an elongated running stomach days before the programme started, it couldn't stop even after I took Flagyl.

"On the day of TSM Church service, I believed for my miracle and stayed consistent till the end.

"Immediately after you closed the programme, lo and behold, the Purging stopped.

"It was an instant miracle.

"I'm proud of True Salvation Ministries (TSM).

"Please continue the Service and open a physical branch too.

"God bless you daddy."

Netizens divided over Angela's testimony

Lottery Prediction by Sandy said:

"It's not a fake miracle.

"It's not even a miracle at all.

"It took time for the flagyl to be absorbed in her system.

"By the time she was done watching the program. The medicatio.n has kicked in already."

Ada-Mazi N. KaosisoChim said:

"Your previous post about them showed that u are working for both Yul and Judi so ur testimony is fake. And if u don't take time u will have that running stomach for 7 months none stop.

"So Angela Rest."

Odimuko Micheal Nwachukwu said:

"The way God thinks is different from the way we human think.

"The Bible says As heaven is higher than earth ,so are my ways higher than your ways and my thought higher than your thought.

"God can decide to use Yul Edochie to get souls to be saved and bring them into his kingdom.

"Stop judging him."

Vivian Mma Nze Egbuna said:

"Na so.

"No be naija again, church supposed full, even ritualist fit open church today. Naija especially women go full am you people should continue mocking Christianity."

Edon Uchebe said:

"Continue deceiving yourself for the same god who asked Yul Edoche to commit adultery according to him and marry judith Austin healed you of your running stomach? EWU."

Solomon Buchi slams Yul Edochie for starting church ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Solomon Buchi had reacted to Yul Edochie's online church ministry.

In a lengthy message, Solomon knocked the actor for making a caricature of the Christian faith, especially as his lifestyle conflicted with his preachings.

He stressed that Yul was supposed to be focused on seeking forgiveness for involving himself in adultery and polygamy.

The writer stated that it was difficult to know if Yul was serious about his new ministry or just being sarcastic.

