Yul Edochie has shared an update about his online church True Salvation Ministry service for this weekend

The Nollywood actor turned cleric revealed his second wife, Judy Austin, will be joining him for the service

As expected, Yul Edochie's update has spurred massive backlash from many of his fans and followers

Nollywood actor, politician, and online pastor Yul Edochie left online users talking after he shared an update about his church service for this Sunday, February 25.

Yul, who made headlines after hosting his first online church, announced that his second wife, Judy Austin, would be present for this Sunday's service.

Having failed to host the third service, Yul, in a post via his social media timeline, revealed Judy would grace the fourth live broadcast,

Sharing a picture of him and Judy on his page, Yul Edochie wrote in a caption:

"Don't miss our 4th live broadcast tomorrow from TRUE SALVATION MINISTRY. Her Excellency @judyaustin1 will be joining us for our live program. 5pm to 6pm, Nigerian Time. YouTube Channel: Yul Edochie TV."

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's announcement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many criticised the actor and his second wife.

follypectraveltour:

"Bunch of confused people looking for money by all means but wait out of these two who dey advise each other?"

claudinebaker:

"God put his strongest soldiers through the toughest trials."

emrys_graphicsinc:

"Normally, plenty people here wish to be in Judy’s position. They just wish. Can’t y’all just focus on your lives? Allow the man to live!"

sommysunshine:

"Dey play. Minister my foot. Stop mocking God."

mlilonothando:

"Only thing I love about this ministry is that people are allowed to drink."

hazelanntenia:

"What she coming to say how to be a side chick or how to mash up a home. I will wait for someone to post it because I won't be entertaining that sht."

jeffery_emma_01:

"A wife that was not accepted form his father in law calling her self mummy GO day play."

Yul Edochie's daughter changes surname

Legit.ng previously reported that Danielle Edochie, the first child of Yul Edochie, changed her Instagram name from her father's name to another surname, Dubem.

Danielle seemed not to be on good terms with her father because of the drama he had caused since he took another wife.

Reacting, someone said:

"This is wrong. What happened between father and mother should not be extended to the kids."

