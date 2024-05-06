Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade has called out the Lagos State government over the demolition of properties

The singer went on a ranting spree on Twitter while driving through an affected area in a part of Lagos state

According to her, many people have been displaced without adequate notice or compensation, which she termed unfair

Singer, Yemi Alade has called the notice of the Lagos State to the inconsiderate demolition of houses and properties in Lagos State.

Her reaction comes on the tail of reports that the residents were given only two hours to vacate their homes for demolition. The entertainer went on X on Monday, May 6, 2024 and cried out to the government to be kind.

Yemi Alade puts Lagos State government on blast over demolition of properties Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade calls out Lagos State government

Alade took a drive around the affected area. The singer who interfered in Davido and Wizkid's feud hurtfully made a video pleading with the ruling party to kindly give adequate notice to the inhabitant before taking rash actions.

She said in her tweet:

"Why and how was the building plan of Mende villa 1 approved in the first place!?@followlasg. You have commissioned several building plans in conjunction with Legrande and gained the trust of many. Why dash it all with this one blow? 2hrs notice is trivial!"

She further stated:

"Send notices to the residents directly! Put it in the news! Showing up like santa clause and issuing 2hr notice is trauma unleashed for undeserving citizens. They are not the developer and yes the developer has also failed residents!"

See Yemi Alade's tweet below:

However, the ministry's commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab debunked the claims that the residents were only given two hours notice, maintaining that they were given ample time. He said this while speaking with Arise TV on the Sunday morning show.

Nigerians reacts to Yemi Alade's post

Nigerians are reacting to Yemi Alade's post. See Legit.ng's compilation below:

@GoziconC:

"Lagos State Government must have demolished one of illegal structures belonging to one of your numerous boyfriends. That's why you are here ranting like a pregnant racoon."

@waltskillslfc:

"Truly you are a yeyebrity after all the proof that is not two hours you still continue to say is 2 hours."

@dipoaina1:

"Better go studio go revive your already dead career. Leave this matter because you clearly don’t know anything."

@AEAdeola:

"Oh you get investment there? Your builder don scam you."

@AmaechiOgbonna2:

"They need to answer."

@dipoaina1:

"Better go studio go revive your already dead career. Leave this matter because you clearly don’t know anything."

Yemi sends Wizkid and Burna Boy a message

Musician, Yemi Alade stirred reactions online with some of her recent comments about the trending narrative of Afrobeat artists abandoning the genre for Afrofusion.

In her message to her counterparts, Wizkid and Burna Boy, she said there was nothing wrong with changing their names but they had to do it with caution.

Yemi Alade's post has been read by many as a slight dig aimed at Wizkid and Burna Boy, who both recently announced that they're no longer Afrobeat artists.

Source: Legit.ng