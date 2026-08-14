Tyler Duckworth, two-time MTV Challenge champion, died on August 11 at 44, with his cause of death yet to be determined

Police were called to his apartment after neighbours reported water coming through the ceiling, leading officers to discover his body

His mother Joni confirmed his passing on Facebook two days later, saying she would share funeral details once arrangements were made

Tyler Duckworth, the two-time champion of MTV's The Challenge, has died at the age of 44.

He passed away on August 11, 2026, and his cause of death remains undetermined pending autopsy results.

Tyler Duckworth, a two-time champion of MTV’s The Challenge, dies at 44. Photo: themightyduckworth

Source: Instagram

The Grand Forks Police Department confirmed the circumstances of his discovery after officers were dispatched to his apartment at approximately 11:45 a.m. following a report from downstairs neighbours about water leaking through their ceiling, as reported by People magazine.

Upon gaining entry, officers traced the water to an overflowing bathtub in his bathroom, where they found Duckworth's body.

Police noted no apparent signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Authorities stated it was unclear how long he had been deceased, though he had reportedly been seen the day prior.

A toxicology report will also be conducted alongside the autopsy, a process that could take between 10 and 12 weeks to complete.

Joni Duckworth confirms her son's death

His mother, Joni Duckworth, broke the news publicly on Facebook on Thursday, August 13, writing,

"My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week."

She noted that his "cause of death has yet to be determined" and said she would post "about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out."

See Joni Duckworth's Facebook post announcing her son's death below:

Tyler Duckworth's final social media post

The news came less than two weeks after Duckworth made a public appearance at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31.

The reality TV star shared photos from the gathering on Instagram alongside fellow franchise veterans Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long.

"@challengemaniapodcast always knows how to bring the BEST of the BEST together!!," he wrote. "So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends."

He continued:

"The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you've got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time."

See Tyler Duckworth's final social media post below:

Tyler Duckworth's reality TV career

Tyler Duckworth launched his television career on MTV's The Real World: Key West in 2006, shortly after graduating from Tufts University.

He went on to compete across six seasons of The Challenge, appearing on The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

He claimed back-to-back championship titles on Cutthroat and Rivals, cementing his legacy in the franchise.

Tyler Duckworth’s death at 44 leaves fans mourning the reality TV star and two-time champion. Photo: themightyduckworth

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng