Yul Edochie has finally held his first church service via his YouTube page, where he talked about his calling and how God spoke to him

In a clip, the actor shared how he wanted to have a physical church with a large congregation, but God told him to start with what he has

The controversial Nollywood star's first service has sparked reactions from netizens while his fans appeared to be rooting for him

Nollywood actor and now cleric Yul Edochie, who made headlines after he floated his church, "True Salvation Ministry," had his first service on Sunday, January 28.

In the video he shared via his YouTube page, the controversial actor once again shared how God had called him into ministry.

Yul Edochie speaks about his online ministry. Credit: @yuledochie

Yul said different people at some points told him he had a call to serve God in ministry.

During his church service, the Nollywood actor disclosed how he told God he needed a physical church and large congregation to commence his ministry.

He, however, said God told him to start from where he was by using his social media influence to preach the gospel.

"God told me start from where you are," Yul said.

In another clip, Yul urged his listeners to go ahead with their plans, irrespective of the opinions others may have about it. He also prayed for his viewers.

Watch the video as Yul Edochie holds his first church service:

People react as Yul Edochie holds first church service

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's church service video. See the comments below:

egp1958:

"This thing you are doing is dangerous. Be warned God is not mocked. He will judge you for this!"

ikgladys_:

"I better listen to portable than hear you preach for me."

didinwanyioma_:

"Preaching without the scriptures. Talking about people talking about people and how important you are. This is not your calling."

snataomega:

"Yul why did u strain our eyes on YouTube? Whoever did that recording turn the camera upside down."

wholesomelivingwithima2581:

"Honestly,IAm delighted. Surprisingly surprised And very happy. I am happy to know this side oy you. Congratulations Sir."

austacchinelo1886:

"Where is ur bible. Give me some quotes on love."

Dannohboy:

"Abeg oo, no vex Who will be the church women's leader. Judy or May??"

delish_by_dara:

"I just wan come make I hear true true wether na joke."

Lady claims Yul Edochie took a cue from Pastor Jerry Eze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with the moniker beatiful_oyinye shared why Yul Edochie opted for an online church.

She claimed he took a cue from digital preacher Pastor Jerry Eze.

The lady said:

"They don sit down calculate Pastor Jerry Ezeh's daily income from YouTube live stream."

