Pastor Jerry Eze has earned about N867.1 million from his YouTube channel

He conducts daily and weekly prayers on his YouTube channel, with over 1 million subscribers

He earns an average of N3 million daily from the channel and created thousands of videos on the channel

A Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, has found fame and fortune leading prayers on YouTube.

His prayer videos, which are watched and followed by over a million viewers on the platform, have earned him a reputation as one of the highest-earning YouTube creators in Nigeria.

Channel attracts over 7,000 views daily

Data from his YouTube channel shows that Eze has amassed a whopping 1,300.000 subscribers.

He is a household name among digital-savvy and prayer-seeking Nigerians and others in Nigeria and abroad.

He earns millions of naira daily from views, chats, and comments on his YouTube videos posted on his channel.

Eze has earned close to N30 million views on his channel in the last seven days, averaging 71,500 views daily.

He has made over 1,000 live streams on his channel, which gets his subscribers hooked, and he sometimes conducts overnight services. Talk about the digital church.

The International Relations graduate from Abia State University is well-known among Christians in Nigeria who follow his prayer channel keenly. However, they rarely know that he is a multi-millionaire courtesy of their views of his channel.

Pastor Eze creates an average of 1,500 videos weekly which is the honeypot for his subscribers.

One video earns him over N2 million views

One of his videos has been viewed over 200,000 times, had 6,000 reactions, and grossed nearly N2 million in revenue.

The father of two is from Bende in Abia State and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Abia State University and a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT)

He was a communications specialist on a World Bank project on HIV/AIDS and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Eze is smiling at the bank with millions in his kitty for people saying yes to his prayers.

