Yul Edochie: Lady Claims Pastor Jerry Eze Is the Reason Actor Opted for Online Church
- Yul Edochie's recent announcement about starting an online church with weekly services on Sunday has continued to trend
- A lady, in a reaction to Yul Edochie's newest ministry, claimed the actor took a cue from popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze
- According to the report, Pastor Jerry Eze earned close to a billion naira on the popular streaming platform YouTube
Nollywood actor, politician and now pastor Yul Edochie recently announced he has yielded to the call of God in his life by floating his ministry 'True Salvation Ministry.'
Yul, who in an old video hinted God called him into ministry, caused an uproar on social media after his big announcement about his ministry.
However, the actor started an online ministry instead of a physical one.
According to the flyer he shared on his social media timeline, Yul's ministry service will be strictly online every Sunday from 5-6 pm on YouTube. He also shared the name of his television channel.
Lady claims Yul Edochie took a cue from Pastor Jerry Eze
In a reaction to Yul Edochie's announcement, a lady identified as beatiful_oyinye in the actor's comment section claimed the actor opted for YouTube because of Pastor Jerry Eze.
She said:
"They don sit down calculate Pastor Jerry Ezeh's daily income from YouTube live stream. And Judy said "isimmiri, odikwa koo ebea ka ego mvute di, let's give it a try" okwa unu, okwa unu, ya diba."
See a screenshot of her comments below:
Legit.ng reported that in 2023, digital preacher Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International earned close to a billion naira via YouTube.
"Time 2 answer d call of God": Yul Edochie becomes pastor, starts online church as he shares details
Pastor Jerry is considered one of the highest-earning YouTube creators in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng