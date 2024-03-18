Portable Zazu was among netizens who joined Daddy Freeze's recent online church service

The Zeh Nation label boss queried Daddy Freezy about what should be done to a neighbour who refused to reciprocate the love shown to them

The conversation between Portable and Daddy Freeze in the trending video has spurred hilarious comments

Like Yul Edochie, popular media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, also runs a digital church service.

A recent clip from Freeze's online service has emerged, showing controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola 'Portable Zazu' in attendance.

Portable queries Daddy Freeze's opinion during church service.

Daddy Freeze preaches to Portable, others

The media personality, known for criticising pastors, preached about the need for people to treat their neighbours well.

"Judgement will come, what are you doing to your neighbour, what good are you doing to your neighbour."

In response, Portable queried Freeze about his opinion as he said:

"When you are good to your neighbour and your neighbour is not good to you, what do you do?"

Portable also refused to accept Daddy Freeze's opinion, which stirred reactions.

Watch the viral video of Portable and Daddy Freeze below:

Netizens react as Portable attends Freeze's church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

ybitsoketa:

"Pastor preach to Portable leave Ada joor."

2mouths_:

"Na woman you like? Preach for me."

superstar_djsdon:

"But I prefer Daddy freeze vs Portable fight ooo. Ino like this kind friendship."

smif_shoes:

"E reach portable turn Daddy freeze turn preacher."

culturejosh:

"You can never despise Portable.. That guy is full of wisdom.. always learn to be blunt, and be emphatic about a topic.. Love who love u back.."

lahmc8972:

"Dis Portable nor fit fall off for the industry."

oh_zealous:

"Portable refuse to agree."

esthergbalam:

"Pastor preach for me na woman you dey look."

nat__faces11:

"Portable mind too strong for dis kind preaching."

urch_moni1:

"Portable is naturally funny."

Portable recalls sad experience after birthday

The Zazu star escaped an attempt to murder him a day after his 30th birthday, Legit.ng reported.

Portable shared how a close friend was sent to end his life.

He went on to warn netizens not to let people know the secret to their success, or they would try to take it away.

