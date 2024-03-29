Nigerian celebrities, despite their flamboyant lifestyles on social media, have been accused of owing debts

Some of these debts vary from the minimum of N11,000 to millions of naira, mostly on purchases from online vendors

Recently, singer Mr May D trended online after a female waitress called him out over unpaid debts

Aside from the flamboyant lifestyles they portray on social media and at social events, Nigerian celebrities also have personal challenges, which could be financial.

Over the past years, there have been different reports of celebrities being called out over unpaid debts, with some leading to months of heated exchanges and name-callings, among others.

May D, Davido, Judy Austin, and others have been accused of owing debts. Credit: @mrmayd @judyaustin @davido

Some of these exchanges got so severe to the point that one party took legal action against the other.

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular celebrities who have been called out over unpaid debts.

1. Davido's former signee, May D, called out over N11k debt

May D, famous for his 2013 hit song Ile Ijo, trended on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after being called out over unpaid debt for food and drinks.

A female netizen, who is a waitress, shared screenshots of her chat with the singer's management demanding payment for his N11k debt.

In response, May D said he would pay her when he is paid at the end of the month.

2. Davido has been called out by over four individuals

The DMW star may be the celebrity who has been called out the most over-unpaid debts.

A University of Lagos (Unilag) student, Mastermind, accused Davido of owing him N1 million since 2020.

That same year, music producer Samklef dragged Davido for refusing to pay his debt.

Blessing CEO also called out the music star for owing IVD N4.5 million.

Singer Dammy Krane, businessman Abu Salami and former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, are among those who have called out the Unavailable crooner.

3. Herbs vendor calls out Davido's aide, Isreal DMW

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was called out by a herbs vendor over a debt worth N800,000.

The criticism was so much that Davido had to pay the money.

After receiving her money, the herbs vendor, whom Isreal DMW later unfollowed, expressed gratitude to the DMW singer.

4. Zinoleesky dragged over N5m debt

Mr Jollof voiced his displeasure as he called out Marlian signee Zinoleesky, revealing that the singer failed to perform at his show.

According to the comedian, Zino came late to the event and failed to inform him of the development.

5. Harrysong calls out former boss KCee

The singer made headlines after he dragged his ex-label boss, Kcee, over unpaid debt and royalties.

In a social media post, Harrysong begged KCee to refund his money and release his songs.

He claimed that the Ojapiano crooner had received 100% of his royalties from his hit songs like Reggae Blues, Baba for the Girls, and Samankwe.

6. Chef cries out over Toyin Abraham's two-year debt

A Nigerian chef called out actress Toyin Abraham, who refused to pay for a meal she ordered from her two years ago while in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to the chef, Toyin ordered two litres of Jollof rice, two litres of fried rice, and turkey wings for herself and her team for around 40k.

The chef claimed the mother of one enjoyed the lunch and assured her that her manager would pay the bills.

7. Yul Edochie's wife dragged by former bestie

Actress Sarah Martins trended after publicly calling out her colleague and former best friend, Judy Austin, over an alleged unpaid debt of N1 million.

The actress, who severed ties with Judy, called on Yul Edochie's wife to remember the money she owed her.

8. Vendor drags Susan Pwajok over N90k debt

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok made headlines after she was called out on social media by a gadget vendor.

The vendor accused Susan of owing him N90,000 and refusing to pay her balance.

Following the backlash, the actress paid up.

Davido and Pinnick settle out of court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and former NFF president Amaju Pinnick finally resolved their N2.3bn scandal.

The reports revealed how Davido and Amaju Pinnick reached an agreement out of court.

Davido was said to have agreed to pay N30m to the claimant within seven days of the agreement.

