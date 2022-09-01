Rising Nollywood actress and influencer, Susan Pwajok, has been dragged on social media by a phone vendor

The Johnson’s actress was accused of owing the vendor N90,000 after she bought some items and refused to pay her balance

According to the vendor, she stopped replying to his messages, and this led to another person calling her out over another debt

Rising Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok, is in the news after being called out on social media by a gadget vendor, Oluwaremilakun (@Chowwder_), on Twitter.

The vendor accused her of owing him N90,000 and refusing to pay her balance after a transaction they had.

According to Oluwaremilakun, the actress had been owing him the money since June and even ghosted him since then.

Actress Susan Pwajok called out for owing N90k.

Source: Instagram

In the screenshots of their chats that were posted, the actress had told the vendor that she needed to get a phone and a power bank. She asked if she could pay twice and that she would complete payment in two weeks, to which the vendor agreed.

Oluwaremilakun, however, noted that after the two weeks elapsed, he started to text her on all social media platforms, but she wasn’t responding, so he reached out to one Daeves who was handling her account in order to reach the actress.

The vendor noted that after that, Susan started to blast him for telling her friend about her debt and that he even started to beg her to collect his own money.

Susan Pwajok finally pays N90k debt

After the incessant calling out online, the vendor later took to his page to reveal that the actress had paid up.

He thanked social media users for helping him escalate the matter and also wondered why she had to be called out before doing the needful.

Another fan calls out actress over debt

After the vendor called out Susan, it appeared to open up a can of worms as another alleged victim spoke up online.

According to one @Maazi_TW, he had paid her N25,000 in 2019 to help him influence for a song which she never did. The actress claimed not to have seen the money even after he confirmed from his bank that the funds went through.

Nigerians react to Susan Pwajok being called out over N90k debt

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

_M.a.k.k.y:

“How do y'all sleep at night knowing you're owing someone money.”

Sharon_hosh:

“She had to wait to be dragged for her to pay. This is so Shi*tty! Funnily, many people are like this. They’ll be in debt and be flexing, spending money on other things. They have the money but will just decide not to pay until the person takes a drastic decision… I don’t understand why.”

Gigi.michael13:

“Such a good guy. She didn’t do well at all.”

Gonberichforeva:

“People just can't be honest!! Why must you be called out first?!”

Ivannas_trunkofficial:

“Omo this guy is such a good perosn. Better learn from this one. And if no be call out u no for see shingbai. Better de@d that friendship cos that girl has no regard for you. !”

Thedaisy07:

“Person dey owe you money you Dey call am babes and put ❤️ Emoji. Smh.”

Dammia00887:

“This is how you know broke fake life peeps, they can’t stop owing.”

S_cyril_:

“Next time don’t be calling your customers baby or babe no matter how close you are with them. Learn to be professional in business. You may not be lucky next time.”

Moneycar_1:

“This people with fake life I don tire why can’t she pay since till after the mess ”

Nedumphotography:

“Somebody tell you say she wan Ghost social media you still dey give am phone on credit.”

Hmm.

Susan Pwajok writes emotional tribute to Ada Ameh

Young actress, Susan Pwajok, penned down an emotional tribute to late actress, Ada Ameh.

Susan shared her chats with the actress on Instagram while grieving over her sudden demise.

In her tribute to the late actress and on-screen mother, Susan stated Ada was always there for her since primary school.

