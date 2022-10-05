Things are about to get messy between popular comedian Mr Jollof and Marlian records signee, Zinoleesky

The comedian accused the singer of getting a payment of N5 million to perform at a show, and he only made an appearance

Jollof called on him to refund the money as he won't be joking about the matter

For the fans who love celebrities' online fights, it's about to go down between comedian Mr Jollof and singer Zinoleesky.

Mr Jollof shared a video of himself ranting about paying N5 million for Zinoleesky to perform at his show, only for him to appear with w*ed and feel pompous at the show without performing.

Mr Jollof drags Zinoleesky over debt. Credit: @mr.jollof_ @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

He ordered him to return his money because he didn't perform and called him a small boy who is not a big star yet.

Mr Jollof also dared Zinoleesky to show off his cult guys, and he would counter them with the Nigerian army as he promised to teach him a lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The comedian also bragged about being bigger than Zinoleesky and asked about his degree in school.

He captioned the rant video as:

"I no pay you for appearance na to perform. I will teach you manners if you wan follow me pump."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's rant

The video of Mr Jollof's rant has stirred reactions online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Beccaszn:

"Zinoleesky nor dey owe am… this clout chaser."

Official_wendy__:

"Lol October never start,sochiomedium don dey hot for una yeyebrities."

iamsmocky:

"Dem no know am but you pay am 5m. Afofun."

Itz_vivianperry:

"If you check the matter well dem supposed do refund. Make e collect 10% give Jollof the rest."

Akinije:

"October don start with him own vawulence, bring it on."

Buju slams Asake over Otilo slang

In another celebrity fight news, Legit.ng reported that popular singer, Buju, also known as BNXN, sparked hilarious reactions when he called out some of his colleagues.

The singer noted that he was the person who debuted the popular Otilo slang before the likes of Asake and others started using it.

He also tackled someone who claimed the slang had been used long before he mentioned it and noted that he lied.

Source: Legit.ng