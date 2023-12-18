Nigerian musician Harrisong made a public outcry online over his unsettlement with former music boss KCee

In a lengthy post made on social media, the Reggae Blues hitmaker confessed that his ex-boss was yet to be his benefit from the songs made under the Five Star record label

in 2016, Harry dumped Five Star Music to flaunt a new music brand, ALTERPLATE, without revealing the reason for his departure

Nigerian musician Harrison Tare Okiri, best known as Harrysong, has publicly called out his colleague and former label boss Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, best known as KCee, for unpaid royalties and debts.

The musician pleaded with KCee on his social media account, demanding that he return his money and make his financial benefits available.

Harrysong ask Nigerians to beg KCee over his royalties Credit: @iam_kcee, @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

The distressed artist listed all of his tracks from which Kcee has been collecting one hundred percent of the royalties, along with his popular hits like Reggae Blues, Baba for the Girls, Samankwe, and other top songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Harrysong urged the Five Star music executive to give him back his rightful share.

He made it clear that he knew Kcee was a bully and used the term "the power mike" to describe him in his post.

The Afro-highlife singer emphasised that God would not allow another man to rip off his hard work.

"I'm Here To beg you all to help me and follow me Beg Kingsley Okonkwo, known as kcee. To refund my money and release my songs At least, he can take his percentage, and give me wat is rightfully mine.

"For more than 7 years now, he's been the one collecting 100 percent of my Royaltie from Reggea blues, baba for the girls, samankwe, better Pikin, Ofeshe, (all my big songs)...

"May God not let us work, and another man just be reaping our hard end sweet in Jesus name."

See his post below

Harrysong's post on KCee sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

dart_partt:

"Some of you act like you don't know where the courts are located. How is social media so convenient for you guys. If what you're saying is true. Take him and his label to court. You have a fair chance of winning."

spicybitz:

"I bet Harry no believe say kcee go get song as big as Oja since he left Five Star music! You dae whine Grace."

1st_magician:

"This una industry na banter and ripping fill am but what do I know."

jennifer_eluwaha:

"Thought he wanted to do giveaway for his exes."

simeon.delight:

"Make we no insult em ke how we wan take talk the matter so."

that_urhobo_pride:

"I can't understand Nigerian record label boss smt, you all go to quilox/other clubs to spend 5m/10m on azul/champagne/women, but treats your signee as trash."

arikeeee_:

"For music industry gentility is stupidity.... you people should learn from portable coz na madness dem take dey cure madness."

Ex-ManU star Jesse Lingard and mum dance to KCee’s song

English professional footballer Jesse Ellis Lingard and his lovely mum captured the attention of Nigerians online in a heartwarming video.

The former Manchester United player was seen joyfully dancing with his mother to the infectious beats of Kcee's hit song, "Ojapiano."

The lively duo not only showcased their vibrant dance moves but also left many Nigerians smiling from ear to ear, highlighting the profound impact the indigenous sound had on Lingard and his mother.

Source: Legit.ng