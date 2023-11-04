Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is no stranger to trending online but his name has been mentioned for negative reasons in recent times

The award-winning DMW boss has been called out on numerous occasions for owing people money

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the people who have accused the singer of debt and how the situation progressed

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is no doubt a people person and he has built a reputation for himself as someone who is kind and generous.

However, a lot of recent events have left many of the singer’s fans having mixed feelings and wondering if they even know him at all.

The year 2023 has no doubt been a very dramatic one for Davido with his name making headlines for a lot of controversial reasons including owing debts.

Social media, which has become a great tool for publicising issues, seems to have worked to Davido’s detriment with many people calling him out and leaving his fans torn between defending him or taking sides.

Despite the music star’s famed generosity, he has been accused of owing people money enough times to raise eyebrows and get people asking questions about him.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the people who have called out Davido for owing millions of naira. See below:

1. Daniel Regha on Davido’s N20 million debt:

Popular Nigerian socialite and X commentator, Daniel Regha, appears to have made it his mission to fight for the defenceless after Davido did not fulfil the promise he made publicly in March 2022. The DMW boss had vowed to give out N20 million to 20 Nigerians to help them boost their business amid the economic hardship. Since Davido made the public promise, the singer did not seem to follow up on it and Daniel Regha has continued to blast him online while demanding he keeps his word.

2. Unilag student Mastermind calls out Davido over N1 million debt:

In January 2022, social media was buzzing with excitement after a young University of Lagos (Unilag) student, Mastermind, accused Davido of owing him N1 million since 2020. The school student who was also an entrepreneur claimed that the DMW boss bought some dummies from him to decorate his home but he never got paid for them and was even threatened by the singer’s team. All pleas to get his money back fell on deaf ears as Mastermind posted chat screenshots to prove his claim.

3. Samklef calls out Davido on behalf of his debtors:

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef, made it his mission to join others in calling out Davido after the singer embarrassed him on social media. Shortly after the incident, Samklef took to his page to remind the DMW boss of his N1 million debt to one Mastermind, an ex-Unilag student. He also called out the music star for owing another person over N5 million. According to Samklef, a lot of people are also in his DM lamenting about their dealings with the singer and how he owes them money.

4 & 5: Blessing CEO and IVD claim Davido never finished paying for Isreal’s car:

Controversial Nigerian therapist, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, revealed on social media that Davido was owing her ex-lover, IVD, N4.5 million after failing to complete payment for the car he bought for his aide, Isreal DMW. Blessing revealed this amidst the buzz surrounding the singer when multiple people accused him of owing money. Eventually, the blogger was forced to share proof that IVD told her about Davido’s debt when her former lover threw her under the bus by denying her claims on social media. The businessman eventually apologised and noted that Davido later paid him, even though it wasn’t the complete money.

6. Dammy Krane claims Davido owes him for writing song verse:

Sometime in 2022, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane took to social media to accuse Davido of owing him some money after refusing to pay him for a verse he wrote on a song. Krane called on Davido’s friend, Tunde Ednut, to help him get his money back but it yielded no positive result. After more than a year, Dammy Krane resumed calling out the DMW boss and even went as far as recording a song to shame him for being a debtor.

7. Businessman Abu Salami claims Davido owes him N218 million:

A Nigerian photographer and businessman, Abu Salami, shook social media with debt claims on Davido. According to Salami, the music star was owing him N218 million after allegedly failing to fulfil his side of their business agreement which led to him running into a loss. However, Davido’s hypeman, Spesh, went online to shut down Abu Salami’s claims and said that the DMW boss wasn’t owing him any money. The businessman was however not fazed and he made another video where he called out Davido’s father and told him his son was a thief. Shortly after that, Salami decided to take the legal route by suing the singer.

8. Ex-NFF boss Amaju Pinnick sues Davido for N2.3 billion:

Former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, took legal action against Davido after the singer allegedly breached a contract to perform at Warri Again show despite getting paid with a private jet booked for him and his crew. According to Pinnick, he spent $94,000 on Davido’s performance and an extra $18,000 to book a private jet for the singer and his crew.

The year 2023 has no doubt been full of ups and downs for Davido but many of his fans have remained loyal and continue to support him.

