Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has caught the attention of netizens in his quest for a wife on social media

The music star recently shared a list of the 13 qualities he wants in his future partner while also listing what he has to offer

The list sparked a series of hilarious reactions from netizens as they dissected what Speedy was expecting and what he had to give

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington has caused a stir on social media with his list of qualities he wants in a wife.

The music star took to his official Instagram page to share a poster announcing that he needed a wife. Not stopping there, he listed some of the qualities he expected her to have.

Speed Darlington searches for wife, lists qualities he wants. Photos: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Speedy shared a 13-point list of what his future wife should be like. He stated that he needed someone who was dark-skinned, not bigger than 150 pounds, between 18 to 23 years of age, a great listener, financially literate, a woman who had never been to Libya, and more.

Not stopping there, Speed Darlington went on to share what he had to offer his wife. According to him, he is an average listener, he has six plots of land, a degree in filmmaking, access to America at any time, an apartment in Lagos, an 18-year-old Mercedes Benz and more t-shirts than she can wear among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See a screenshot of his list below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington’s list

Speed Darlington’s list for a wife soon spread on different social media platforms and sparked funny reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

attahmonday:

“From person wey no get shishi .”

eziaku_star_babe:

“Sir, how old are you 1st?”

de_nax:

“Funny enough girls will still apply .”

Royaltyrosy:

“Your Benz and choice of woman almost in age competition. Good luck my brother, may the Lord grant you your heart desires. ”

joseph.chetachi.395:

“We the Akpians are super proud of you and we support you with 10 kpa .”

Aliji_cindydonalds:

“I would have applied....but my age don pass.”

God_win1972:

“45-50 inches very very important for presido.”

kecee_7:

“Never been to Lybia what’s happening there huh .”

cyb_blog:

“You dey find a great listener and you na medium listener werey .”

___bundle___:

“I like the fact that he is honest and plain.”

Nekkyunlimited:

“Abeg wetin dey happen for Libya??”

kcchenko:

“Akpi is always keeping it real. I love this guy.”

nazzy_threads:

“More shirts more than you need with zero pants .”

thenkechinnaji:

““Never been to Libya” caught my attention. Why that Presido?”

I_am_britapatrick:

“He mentioned lots of qualities he wants from a woman but mentioned only material things about him. Hmmmm ladies choose wisely.”

Ojiugo_soso:

“Only stated his assets and nothing about his personality, which shows how shallow he is.”

Toluwatee:

“His want plenty pass what he has .”

Speed Darlington drags aunty over his land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Speed Darlington recently called out his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, on social media, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

The controversial star revealed that his kinsmen gifted him the land in I994. After that, he travelled to America, and five years later, Helen Chinasa confiscated his property.

According to Akpi, as he is fondly called, the elderly woman has built a Sabbath church on the land and is steadily collecting offerings from her members. He accused her of being adamant about letting him retrieve his possession.

Source: Legit.ng