Finally, after nearly eight months of them going at each other on social media and dragging themselves to court, Davido and Amaju Pinnick have reached an agreement

A report published by Cable gave a detailed breakdown of the agreement reached by both parties and how they intend to compensate each other

According to the report, Davido is set to perform at the concert "Warri Again" in Delta state for free and has been mandated to pay Amaju Pinnick N30m for damages

After nearly eight months of online back-and-forth, Nigerian singer Davido and former NFF president Amaju Pinnick have finally resolved their N2.3bn scandal.

A report by the Cable revealed how Davido and Amaju Pinnick reached an agreement out of court.

Nigerian singer Davido folds as he agrees to perform for free for former NFF boss Amaju Pinnick as they resolve their issues out of court. Photo credit: @amajumelvinpinnick/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the report, Cable noted that Davido has agreed to pay N30m to the claimant within seven days of the agreement.

It was revealed that the payment is meant to partially contribute to the claimant's outstanding legal fees.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Davido to perform free at "2024 Warri Again"

As part of the agreement reached, Davido is said to have agreed to perform free at the "2024 Warri Again concert."

This is the Origo-facet of the entire issue. Davido's lackadaisical behaviour and refusal to attend the "Warri Again" concert in 2023 led to both public figures dragging themselves to court.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Amaju Pinnick took to his Instagram page to call out Davido for not attending the concert last year despite getting paid upfront.

Pinnick revealed that his show-promoting company, Brownhill Investment Limited, paid Davido $94,000. He also shared that his company charter a private jet for the singer, which costs $18,000.

As reported by the Cable, both parties have resolved with excerpts culled out below;

“The parties have resolved the miscommunication issues that occasioned this dispute and the 1st defendant shall immediately post on his social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, etc."

Also, the statement below is the restitution demanded by Amaju Pinnick from the DMW boss to post on his social media pages:

"All issues regarding ‘Warri Again 2023 Concert have been settled between Mr. Amaju Pinnick and myself, and I am happy to announce that I shall be performing live at the ‘Warri Again 2024 Concert’ on 4th October, 2024 in Warri, Delta State."

Davido vows not to refund Pinnick's $94k

At the height of the scandal, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido took to X to vow never to refund Amaju Pinnick's $94k.

The Unavailable crooner stated on his X page that he would not remain silent on the topic and that nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

Source: Legit.ng