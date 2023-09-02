Actress Sarah Martins called out her former best friend Judy Austin on social media for supposedly owing her N1million

This came after Judy and her husband, actor Yul Edochie, blocked her on Instagram for apologising to Yul's first wife, May

In a sudden twist, the actress came forward to remind Judy of the 1 million Naira she is yet to pay her, before cutting off any communication

The drama between Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and her former best friend, Sarah Martins, has taken another twist.

Following the online feud going between the two women, Sarah took to social media to call out Judy for an alleged N 1 million debt.

Sarah Martins publicly demands Judy Austin to pay her N 1 million debt Credit: @judyaustin1, @officialsarahmartins

She claimed that she had to learn from her the hard way but would live on with her life.

The actress called the attention of Judy's friends and pleaded with them to tell the filmmaker's wife to remember the money she owing her.

In her caption, she wrote:

"I learnt the hard way but we meuveee regardless Who ever that knows her should tell to do the needful! You should have sent back my 1m before blocking me! I worked hard for that money so I won't keep quiet sis.

"That money is from my business account @sarahsplaceempire and it's my sweat! Send back my money Judy!"

See her video below

Sarah's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured netizens' hot takes below:

official_lucia1:

"Choose ur friends wisely . Coming out now with this hmmmm! Judy did wrong too but I believe u guys should’ve settled this privately."

angeltouchsecrets:

"It's not is serah a fool to be doing pranks with her life....with my whole heart this is real."

asagwarachichi:

"That question u asked urself is where the truth and ur redemption lies and I’m happy u chose the right path. Was Judy ever truly a friend? All we saw was u fighting for her, u sending gifts to her child. "

"We never saw anything she did for u. Nothing! Zilch! She needed a soldier and used u as one. She never looked upon u as a sister nor friend. What she did to u is what she’s doing to Yul! Yul already knows it but he’s too ashamed to retrace his steps bc he knows May has shut the passage to her heart. He’s afraid to loose all round. He will leave sooner too. Won’t be long!! U stay blessed Sarah."

belynda_arthur:

"I’m happy you’ve seen the light . God bless you. I’m liking you now."

oreofeoluwa_bella:

"This movie is gonna be long sha we now love you sis for not supporting evulll , They must pay that 1m they borrowed from you ."

iam_thels09:

"Shey they don leave u for junction now… in this life never fight for wat is wrong… always do u and be."

May Edochie gets pre-birthday gift from 'special person'

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, got fans talking after showcasing what she got from a ‘special someone’.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star’s estranged wife shared a video to celebrate the new month of September with fans, which is also her birthday month.

May Edochie will clock a new age on September 16, and she revealed online that someone special had given her a pre-birthday gift.

In the video, May was all smiles as she revealed that someone made her morning even better.

Source: Legit.ng