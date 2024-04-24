Controversial Nigerian singer Portable, in his usual fashion, has dropped another hit diss track, and this one is dedicated to his colleague, Zinoleesky

Snippets of the diss song have gone viral online, with many hailing Portable's musical prowess and consistency

One of the lines in the track has got people talking as he made fun of Zinoleesky owning a sports car that he can't fuel by himself

Nigeria's Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, recently returned to the country after a few days in South Africa to perform at a show.

Barely 24 hours after returning to the country, Portable is back in the studio churning out banging tracks.

The controversial singer's latest track is a diss song dedicated to former Marlian record signee Zinoleesky.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Zinoleesky celebrated turning a year older and posted clips of his new house with glimpses of his Ferrari parked in the compound.

Portable taunts Zinoleesky in new track

In the trending snippet, Portable asks his colleague to sell his car and use the money earned from its sale to boost his career.

The outspoken singer also trolled his colleague's faux claims of being a music superstar but is still signed to a record label that collects 70% of his earnings.

Watch the viral snippet below:

Reactions trail Portable's new diss track

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's diss track taunting Zinoleesky:

@davewellbeing:

"This Guy Always Help People yes or no."

@kapoofficial:

"I talk am yesterday for him last post shebi portable ni."

@ybosskaluba:

"Eliza no Dey bet but when Eliza see lucky bet Elizabeth."

@staqk_g:

"This guy is good at what he does."

@karssieberry:

"Make we no lie portable dey talented and always active cos how person go just enter naija yesterday and don run enter studio again …. Zazuuuu."

@fortifiedgafrymania2022:

"Na that Ferrari gangan be una problem for industry so una don make song down for zino wey no send una papa."

@ola_worldwideblog:

"Element dropping on Friday ooooooooooooohhhhkay."

@the.semilore:

"The body odor wey go full that room ehn."

@kamaxa_001:

"Lol how many song you Dey drop per week you just Dey drop."

