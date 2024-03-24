A Facebook user asserted that over 500 Igbo officers resigned from the Nigerian military

The supposed officers were said to have passed a vote of no-confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Saturday, March 23

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A Facebook user, Chinawatra Ndi-Igbo, alleged that over 500 Igbo officers resigned from the military.

The post came amid the kidnapping of the now-released school children in Kaduna state and the murder of about 16 officers in Okuama, Delta state.

In the comment section, a picture was also posted of how the officers resigned and passed a vote of no-confidence on President Tinubu.

The post, shared on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, has been reposted on other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Verification

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, verified the claim. According to the platform, the sensitivity of the news and the possible impact prompted the verification.

Following its investigation, Dubawa published a report on Saturday, March 23, where it ruled that the claim was false.

It stated that the pictures attached were old photographs recirculated from 2021, 2022, and 2023, and the uniform worn in the image does not belong to the Nigerian Army.

