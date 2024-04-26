The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to covering the WAEC fees for all students in public schools across the state

The initiative aims to support students who may lack the financial means to pay for these examinations

The government assures that this support will continue throughout the remaining three years of the current administration's tenure

The Lagos State government has renewed its promise to continue waiving the fees for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for indigenes of the state.

The government believes that this initiative will ease the financial burden on parents and encourage those who may be financially incapable to send their wards to school.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pledges to continue paying WASSCE fee for all public school students toll his tenure ends Image: X/Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Tolani Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, reiterated this message of reassurance on Thursday, April 25 while highlighting the exemplary steps taken by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the first year of his second term.

The PUNCH reported that the commissioner revealed that the government will allocate N1.5 billion to cover the examination fees for 58,000 students for the 2024 WASSCE.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was sworn in on May 29, 2023, promising to prioritize the best interests of Lagosians at all times.

The commissioner emphasized that during the governor's first term, he never defaulted on paying the examination fees, noting that between 2020 and 2023, the government spent N4.2 billion on examination fees.

He said:

“In the current school year (2024), the governor has approved the sum of N1,571,076,000 as registration fees and other cost for 58,188 SS3 students writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.”

WAEC on CBT mode

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has decided to transition from paper-based tests to computer-based examinations. However, the council noted the significant challenges still hindering the implementation of this digitalization plan.

An official highlighted that it would be a disservice to academics to completely shift from theoretical examinations to only multiple-choice questions in computer-based testing (CBT), urging people to refrain from comparing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to WAEC.

Source: Legit.ng