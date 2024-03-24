Singer May D is trending on social media platform X after he was called out for alleged 11,000 naira debt

An X user who is a waitress had shared a screenshot of her receipt, among others, as she called on the singer to pay up

May D, in a reaction, joked about paying the lady at the end of the month, a comment which sparked reactions

Nigerian singer and dancer Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over unpaid debt for food and drinks.

May D, known for his 2013 hit song Ile Ijo, was called out by a lady, who claims to be a waitress. She shared screenshots of the receipts as well as her WhatsApp conversation with the singer's management while demanding payment for the debt.

While the lady has since deleted the post, it has since gone viral and recently caught May D's attention.

May D reacts to unpaid debt allegation

The singer, who claimed he brought Amapiano to Nigeria, in a tweet, told critics to leave him alone as he claimed to be broke. He, however, stirred reactions after he joked about paying the lady her money at the end of the month.

He wrote:

"You people should leave me alone I’m broke , she should send her acvount , I’ll pay her at the end of the month when I collect salary from my Oga."

See his tweet below:

Below is a screenshot of the receipt the lady shared

Netizens react to May D's alleged debt

Kelvision_:

"Even May D dey owe one waitress 11k who I be wey I no go owe @_djimmi money."

Pweshiouz13:

"So May D went out and ordered something and couldn't pay 11k???? What happened ni?? Or is this vendor just another clout chaser???"

Omolomo_o:

"MayD pay her the money please all this isn’t needed. You don’t need negativity around you from what your manager has caused. Pay her and move on."

May D to honour Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May D shared the same sentiment with Nigerians about Mohbad's death.

May D revealed he would be dying his hair white in honour of his late colleague.

Reacting, someone said:

"Dye your career instead, to give it a brighter look."

