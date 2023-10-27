Nigerian music producer Samklef has continued to drag Davido over the multiple accusations of debt on social media

In a video online, Samklef called out Davido for being a local man because he threatened his accusers who made allegations against him

The music producer told the singer to act like his colleague Wizkid and behave like a man who lived in the US

Following singer David Adeleke Davido's tweets threatening to deal with the several people who have called him out for owing them, Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, reacted.

In a video, the music producer made fun of the singer's 001 title and asked him to clear the air on owing people or not.

Samklef shared a video attacking Davido. Photo credit: @davido/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Samklef blasted the singer for acting like a local man instead of the celebrity he is by stooping low.

He also urged Davido to look at how Wizkid lives and emulate him instead of jumping everywhere and behaving like a man not raised in the US.

"You no Dey see wizkidayo as him Dey waka jeje! He can never be bigger than wizkid in this lifetime and the next. Owe be owe, go learn from the best. Samklef will teach you a lesson your friends and parents refuse to teach you. In fact I Dey try save you. Wait for my podcast SAMKLEF TABLE I will explain all. Owe owe one oni gbese!"

See the post below:

Samklef challenged Davido to come out clean and threatening people on Twitter.

Netizens react to Samklef's post

Many people called the music producer out for going too far with calling out Davido, who used to be his friend.

Read some comments gathered below:

@Fwesh4life:

"Let it rest. You talk a lot."

@orioninc_ng:

"The same wizkidPlease wait for my… that denied you and you almost died? Guy you dense."

_iamsheila__:

"Samklef has decided to take all of this upon himself, dat blocking really hit a nerve."

@AzuwaofBenin:

"Dis wan jus dey hustle for X money like mad."

codanucasuals:

"My thought exactly. David is just toooooo everywhere behaving childish. No need coming online to state your move, make the move already jor."

robyekpo:

"Omo!!! How full hrown man go dey fun-fool like this ontop this Mark app?"

gloria_67x:

"Because he ask you not to post his twins picture, now you are dragging him forgetting you can still make up tomorrow, this is so sad."

alihappiness5:

"Your best friend today can be your worst enemy tomorrow we should all be careful around people and mind the secrets we split out to friends, look at Sam and davido saga now."

IVD denies Davido owes him N4.5m

Still on Davido, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, called Okoro Blessing, aka Blessing CEO, to order.

This came after the controversial relationship expert claimed Davido owed IVD, her rumoured lover, N4.5m balance for purchasing Isreal DMW's car.

IVD cleared the air and revealed that Davido did not owe him a dime, and he urged Blessing to stop spreading fake speculations.

Source: Legit.ng