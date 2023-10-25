Controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has called out Davido over an unpaid debt

Amid several callouts of debts on the singer, Blessing revealed he allegedly owes her rumoured lover IVD N4.5m

According to her, the N4.5m is allegedly the balance for the car the singer bought his popular loyal aide, Isreal DMW

Popular media personality Blessing C EO has laid fresh claims about Davido owing yet another young man.

In viral posts on social media, the controversial relationship coach revealed the Unavailable crooner refused to pay the balance for the car he allegedly bought for Isreal from her alleged lover IVD four years ago.

In an Instagram video, Blessing urged the singer to pay up his debts because he is obviously bigger and richer than the struggling young men he owes millions of naira.

She made it clear that she was not dragging the singer but rather, reminding him to pay up because he might have forgotten.

Blessing also called out online activist Verydarkman for constantly going after late Mohbad's young wife and urged him to talk to Davido to pay up the N4.5m debt.

She wrote:

"Addressing very dark black d!!!rty boys recent interview with mohbad so called friend . Oga leave the young widow to breath, no be everybody be ashawo wey sell preek no blow like u . Tell OBO to go pay his debts, car wey Israel dey drive , that white venza, na credit oooooo before the owner go collect am, 4.5 million balance him no gree pay for 4years. This fake life for Lagos no go kee us. You no stay reach 1 year for Lagos you run, werey stay na make we show u fake life."

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's posts

Netizens shared different opinions about Blessing CEO's videos, read some comments below:

king__amarula:

"As usual the main issue won’t be looked at because it’s your fave , my own be say if u person pease be human enough to pay. Na wa."

cynthiabrownshuga:

"The one wey you owe the tatoo artist you don pay?"

presti__joix:

"David should pay her boyfriend na if he’s owing him… Kai! Blessing go too trend this week."

madmoiselle_reine:

"But you dey owe tattoo artist"

princenedu_:

"We talk say you and IVD de date na lie we talk????"

hillz_february:

"Was it not the same thing you did that ended you in jail?"

augustinafom:

"When you Dey drag Ivd late wife nko? Better vdm sef he is dragging someone that is still alive. Aunty ble keep quiet."

zamani_rules:

"Let’s be honest, if davido really owe this people, he should just pay them. Business is business."

