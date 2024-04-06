A drama ensued in public as concerned passers-by tried to resuscitate an Alhaja who fainted as a result of her fasting

A bystander, who recorded the incident, explained that the Muslim woman was abandoned on the road after she fainted in a tricycle, popularly known as keke

Mixed reactions trailed the video as Alhaja rejected the malt drink she was offered to stabilise her condition

A Muslim woman caused a stir after she fainted in public and refused to take a malt drink offered to her.

A lady, @still_anezzy, shared videos of how passers-by tried to revive the Alhaja and gave a backstory to the incident.

The Alhaja rejected malt drink offered to her by a kind passer-by. Photo Credit: @still_anezzy

Source: TikTok

Muslim woman dumped by keke driver

According to @still_anezzy, a keke driver abandoned the Muslim woman by the roadside after she fainted inside his tricycle.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

People initially ignored her until a man stepped forward and tried to revive her, which caused others to draw closer and render help.

They poured water on the Alhaja, who was wearing an eleha, a term for a Muslim woman covered in a black garment.

Afterwards, the man offered her a malt drink but she refused, maintaining that she was partaking in the Ramadan fasting and couldn't take anything.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the Alhaja's incident

Ashabi Shabbie said:

"Make I cut my fasting for 6:00 ehn ehn .. Abi she don drink an ..Ona no see say na evening ni."

risikatkazeem93 said:

"This year fasting is hard the sun is too much."

Abk varieties store said:

"Same tin happen in d market last week. D lady fainted but refuse to drink water My pple nd religion."

Jettyblack1 said:

"She have stress herself a lot cooking morning and night still fasting ko easily even the cloth she’s wearing the heat is to much."

McDebesam said:

"I no even understand the level we took religion to in dis country she want to kpai cux of awee nawa oooo."

DustErupeAdeleke02 said:I

"The same thing happened to me but i refused to break my fast."

Abas Abidemi said:

"She doesn’t understand the religion she’s practicing, if she go kpai like that, she get question to answer, she go explain why she no save herself in."

Pastor shares rice to fasting Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had distributed plates of rice to fasting Muslims.

A Facebook user, Bakare Gboyega shared pictures of the Iftar food support organised by the kind pastor.

Recall that the same pastor renovated a mosque in 2021, which was also covered in a viral news story by Legit.ng. The pastor was also the mastermind behind a feeding program that fed over 20,000 people across the Osun West senatorial district in December 2023.

Source: Legit.ng