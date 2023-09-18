A Nigerian chef bravely took to social media to voice her grievance on Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham

A Nigerian chef has taken to social media to call out Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, who refused to pay for a dinner she ordered from her 2 years ago while in Ilorin.

The Twitter page identified as @tinugrills said that she met the actress during her meet and greet event for her 2018 blockbuster "The Ghost and the Tout".

The actress was remembered for her ill-treatment when she took to Twitter to show solidarity on the justice of Mohbad's death.

The chef revealed on her page that Toyin ordered 2ltr Jollof rice, 2ltr fried rice, and turkey wings for herself and her team on October 8, 2021, for around 40k, but she couldn't remember the exact amount.

Toyin Abraham allegedly enjoyed the lunch and assured the cook that her manager would pay the bills, but nobody had contacted her.

She further claimed that Toyin and her management contacted her after she posted the post, with Toyin stating she couldn't remember such an event, calling her a witch, and requesting that she delete her post.

However, the chef has refused to do so until she was compensated.

See the chef's post below

Netizens react to the chef's call out

Legit.ng gather their reactions:

accessories_district_ng:

"People should stop doing this for real,if you no see money,don't deliver anything,celeb or no celeb.Nawa!"

partypackbymay2:

"Someone finally have the balls to do the call out, I know someone she’s owing too like this, Food noni ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

disposableswarehouse:

"Because she is a celebrity, you carry ingredients cook and delivered without collecting any dime. Clap for yourself..well done! You go explain tire."

esther_nmesomachukwu:

"If Tinubu pay her she go remit."

olaryeancahh:

"Twitter don roast Toyin, Abeg she shud pay the 40k .. D go soon open space for her head."

Source: Legit.ng