Nigerian superstar Davido got more accolades from netizens after cleaning up the mess his aide Isreal DMW brought on his brand

The 30 BG singer refunded the money his aide refused to pay back after failing to meet up his contract deal

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported weeks ago that a herbs vendor called out Isreal DMW over an N800k influencing job he was paid for and refused to deliver

Nigerian singer Davido has extended his kindness towards a herb vendor with whom his aide, Isreal DMW, refused to maintain a contract.

On April 14th, 2023, an Instagram herbs vendor known as vendor, @Mideshaven_Official, took to her page to announce that Isreal owed her N800,000 for months after she paid him for an influencing job, and he failed to deliver or refund her money.

Davido refunds 800k to herb vendor Israel DMW refused to payback Credit: @davido, @mids_haven, @isrealdmw

The young lady revealed that she had a deal with Isreal to pay him N1 million to post a video of her products on his page, but on the account that she was going to deposit N800,000 with him and balance up the remaining when the job was done.

However, Isreal didn’t meet up with the job as the matter escalated, and he went on to claim that 30 BG don’t refund.

Davido comes into matter

Hours after the superstar unfollowed his aide for his homophobic assertions towards the popular Instagram influencer Enioluwa, that singer appeared to have reached out to the herbs vendor to resolve the matter she had with his aide.

Mides Haven took to her account to appreciate Davido and thank him for refunding the money that was taken from her.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Guys Baba Imade, @davido just sent my money back oo. Help me thank him, @davido may God bless you and grant all that your heart desires.”

Watch her video below

Internet users react

chrismariolifestyle:

"Davido is a different kind of human. Papa imade no pay JuJu salary till 2024 abeg. He must learn a lesson "

petiteonyi:

"Sometimes it’s good to remove shame and drag someone."

i_mentor_people_into_tech:

"David is a good person. Nice. How can that other guy be involving his helper in all these mess?"

sir_eltee:

"Inasmuch as he is loyal to Davido, he’s also fond of causing him embarrassment."

