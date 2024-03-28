Afrobeats music producer Samklef took a dig at outspoken social media user Verydarkman over his recent imprisonment

Samklef commented on a post about a lady who wanted the police to detain VDM for the next 19 years

In response to the post, Samklef, who is believed to be one of those responsible for the activist's detention, revealed his alleged food timetable in the cell

Nigerian music executive Samuel Oguachuba, best known as Samklef, has made fun of popular social media user Verydarkman, who is still in police custody.

The entertainer was spotted in a comment section of a post regarding a woman who called on the police to hold VDM for 19 years in the foreseeable future. So that his muscles must have deflected by the time he gets out of prison.

Samkelf reveals reported food Verydarkman eats in cell. Credit: @samklef, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Samklef, who is allegedly involved in VDM's arrest, claimed that the TikToker ate beans in the morning and then scrambled for soup droplets last night.

“E chop beans this morning. He pick soup for ground last night ,” he wrote.

See the Samklef's comment below:

Samkelf shares Verydarkman's breakfast and dinner in cell. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

See the video here:

In a previous report, Popular Nollywood actress Doris Ogala opened up about the continued detention of controversial online activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka Very Dark Man.

Recall that the public figure was arrested shortly after making big claims about Bobrisky’s alleged relationship with politicians and top police officers in the country. It was also said that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was behind VDM’s arrest.

After spending many days in detention, some Nigerians continue to anticipate Very Dark Man’s return but that is yet to happen.

In a new development, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala took to social media to explain the reason for VDM not yet regaining his freedom. And accused celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut of being the reason.

According to her, the former singer should learn not to brag next time because he’s the reason VDM’s release was reversed.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to VDM's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest wrote a note to popular TikToker, Verydarkman over his arrest and detention.

Taking to social media, the businessman said it was what the activist had always wanted.

He also mentioned that the police were his friend as he encouraged him to stand strong. Cubana Chiefpriest also wished him a happy stay with officers of the law.

Source: Legit.ng