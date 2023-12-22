The year 2023 started on a wonderful note for many Nigerian celebrities who became homeowners

As the year progressed, a couple of others joined the list, while some ended the year with their dream houses secured

Most of those who were lucky enough to join the league flaunted the reward of their hard-earned money on social media as fans took to the comment section to congratulate them

In the article, Legit.ng writes about Nigerian celebrities who bought houses in 2023 after working for so many years

There is nothing as good as enjoying the reward of hard work, which is why some people are quick to show their achievements to the public.

Becoming a landlord is a feat that most people would love to accomplish at a stage in their lives. Many plan diligently towards it and were able to fulfill their goals.

Legit.ng in this article briefly examines some Nigerian celebrities who bought houses in 2023.

1. Frodd unveils first house

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, became a landlord in 2023.

The reality star started the year on a positive note with the unveiling of his opulent mansion in Lagos which was built to his taste and well furnished.

He also had a grand housewarming to celebrate his win and many of his colleagues and other celebrities were in attendance. He shared videos and pictures from the joyous occasion with his fans on social media.

2. Chike becomes landlord

Nigerian singer Chike Osebuka better known as Chike also became a house owner in January 2023.

The "boo of the boo-less" crooner shared an impressive video and photos of his duplex. He also hosted friends and celebrities to a lavish housewarming ceremony and used the video and photos to paint the social media red.

3. Ruby Ojiakor builds house for mother

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, earlier promised her mother that she would build her a house. She fulfilled this vow by unveiling the house as a New Year's gift to her mother, who has stood by her and her siblings since they lost their father more than a decade ago.

The actress was able to compensate her aged mother by making her a landlady even at her old age.

She shared some of the challenges she had to combat to fulfill her dreams. One of them, according to her, was the fact that she was taunted and shamed for using an old car and not wearing designer clothes.

Ojiakor called her mother her role model and prayer warrior.

4. Yhemo Lee gifts mother a house

January 2023 will forever hold a special place in the memories of Yhemo Lee's mother, who became a landlord as she celebrated her birthday.

The popular socialite and actor gifted his mother a house on her birthday. He shared videos and photos of his mom's birthday celebration and how he was able to achieve the feat.

In the caption of his post, he wished her a happy birthday and stated that he hoped his small gift put a smile on her face. The actor also added that he got her for life.

5. Nelly Edet honours mother with a house

Nollywood fast-rising star Nelly Edet joined the league of landlords in January 2023. The curvy actress was able to build a state-of-the-art structure in Akwa Ibom. She stirred emotions with the lovely caption she wrote on the post of her new building.

She stated that the house was built in honour of her late mother. She noted that no food tastes better in the world except that of her mom and no arms are safe enough except hers.

The actress went on to express how much she misses her.

6. Kess builds house for parents

Big Brother Naija Level Up ex-housemate, Kesiena Adjekpovu better known as Kess, made his parents house owners in 2023. The reality star and his siblings jointly built a lovely structure for their parents.

According to him, his family became squatters in 2010 after his father fell sick and couldn't foot household bills again. He and his siblings vowed to change their story after that challenging time.

The emotional account of what his family went through generated reactions on social media as he shared beautiful photos of the new house.

7. Ruth Eze builds house of mother

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze bought a house for her mother and posted pictures of it on social media. She said it was her small gift to her aged mother for all her struggles over the years.

The building, which is a bungalow, had so much space which would serve as a car park. She painted the building in bright colours, orange and purple.

8. Phyno buys 20 houses at once

Singer and rapper, Chibuzor Azubuike better known as Phyno, invested massively in the real estate sector in the latter part of 2023.

Real estate guru Ned Nwoko was the one who posted the 20 units of Empire Terrace Project from his real estate company. The structures were neatly painted in white color.

Both Nwoko and fans of the singer were happy about the good news.

9. Egungun unveils house

Skit maker, Kuye Adegoke professionally known as Egungun, is one of the celebrities who bought houses in 2023.

The funny man bought a duplex and gave his fans a tour of the state-of-the-art building. It has lovely chandeliers and other modern facilities which the content creator is very proud of. He couldn't believe he would be a landlord so early as he wrote in the caption of his post.

10. Yetunde Barnabas's husband gifts her a house

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas was made a landlord by her footballer husband, Olayinka Peters, who gave her a lovely structure.

The mother of one said she would turn the house, which was a birthday gift, into a business empire..

The footballer also posted the building on social media while appreciating his wife for being a good homemaker.

11. Chioma Jesus unveils mansion

Indigenous gospel singer, Evangelist Chioma Okwuoha professionally known as Chioma Jesus, unveiled her mansion with a lovely post on Instagram.

She named the structure Okemmuo-ville. In the caption of her post, she noted that 2023 started with an overflow of God's blessings and love.

12. Naira Marley unveils 10th house

Azeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley became a landlord for the tenth time in 2023. He posted images of the structure and informed his fans that the building was his tenth.

He also stated that he has land and other properties scattered across Lagos state.

The singer, whose latest property is the heart of Lekki, wrote that those who are billionaires today became so by investing hugely in the real estate sector.

He advised his fans not to wait and grab the opportunity to veer into real estate.

13. Seyi Vibez becomes landlord

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi professionally known as Seyi Vibez also became a landlord in 2023.

He shared an inspiring story about his life as he showed off his new building on social media.

According to him, he wasn't under any record label before he was able to attain a certain level of success.

In his post, he wished his mother was alive to witness his success.

14. Ckay becomes landlord

Singer Chukwuka Ekweani better known as Ckay is also a landlord. He posted pictures of himself in front of his house.

The singer also shared a picture of the building he lived in Surulere after running away from home in 2014. According to him, he stayed with a friend in one room at the old building he posted.

He thanked God for his achievements and his grass-to-grace experience.

15. Spyro buys two houses

Singer Oludipe Olusanmi David better known as Spyro debuted two houses in April 2023. He launched the structure five months after the success of his song 'Who is your guy'.

The singer appreciated God for being good to him and shared some pictures of the building. He stated that he bought one house for himself and another one for his business partner.

16. Kora Obidi buys in the US

Dancer Kora Obidi bought a house in the US months after her controversial battle with her estranged husband.

She shared the news with her fans on social media and noted that the structure was worth $1.6m. She thanked God for the gift and noted that man is not God.

The mother of two also said the house is in Brentwood, Los Angeles

17. Junior Pope and wife build house

Nollywood actor Junior Pope and his beautiful wife became landlords in December.

The actor shared this on Instagram with his fans and thanked God for the blessing.

The structure, constructed in Asaba, is a massive state-of-the-art house painted in white and surrounded by a well-fenced perimeter.

Most of his colleagues in the industry congratulated him for the laudable fit.

18. Fans gift Cee C a house on their birthday

Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee C became a house owner courtesy of her fans. The reality star was serenaded on her 31st birthday and surprised with the new structure in a lavish birthday ceremony. She cried when she was presented with the dummy of the key to the building.

Regina Chukwu becomes landlord 20 years after losing her husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Regina Chukwu also became a house owners in 2022 about 20 years after she became a widow.

The film star shared pictures of the building and narrated what she and her children had to endure just to become a homeowner.

According to her, she couldn't take influencing jobs because she didn't have a place to do her videos. The actress said she also denied herself so many luxuries.

