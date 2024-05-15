Mavin label youngster Ayra Starr, in a trending video, finally spoke about her relationship status

The Bloody Samaritan star in the video admitted to breaking several people's hearts every day

Ayra Starr's comment in the video comes ahead of the release of her new album, scheduled to be out later this month

Nigerian singer Sarah Aderibigbe Oyikansola, popularly known as Ayra Starr or Sabi Girl, recently opened up about her relationship status in a recent video.

Ayra Starr, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Mavin colleague Rema at one point, revealed in an interview on ‘Way Up with Angela Yee' that she is currently single but hopes to find love soon.

Ayra Starr hopes to find love soon. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Sabi Girl also admitted that she breaks many people’s hearts every day.

In her words:

“I am not in love yet but [I will be] soon. I break hearts everyday. Not on purpose, though. In case I’ve broken anybody’s heart, it has not been on purpose.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr is set to drop a second album, ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ scheduled to be out on May 31. The album features Coco Jones, Seyi Vibez, Asake, among others.

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

manubeez1708:

"Ball of sunshine. Ayra. So real. Proper naija girl."

TheHuny85:

"She seems like a fun person to be around.I love her energy."

wasgan165:

"Her Energy is contagious... She's up Tempo just like her Music....So Nigerian!!"

DAMMYPRINCE:

"ok ayra has a great vibe."

How Don Jazzy reacted after Ayra Starr met Rihanna

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Don Jazzy shared his thoughts on Ayra Starr and Rihanna’s meeting.

This was after photos and videos showing the 21-year-old singer with the award-winning Barbadian musician in London at a Fenty event.

Don Jazzy reshared the pics and accompanied them with an interesting caption applauding Ayra for her great feat.

Reacting, a netizen said:

“The fact that Don Jazzy keeps giving us the impression that he hasn’t met Rih is wild. We know your type!”

