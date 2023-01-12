Young Nollywood actress, Nelly Edet, has stirred emotions amongst netizens with a post about her late mum that she shared online

The Awka-Ibom-born movie star had revealed on her Instagram page that she misses her mum so much, while she celebrated buying her new house in their hometown.

In a lengthy message where Nelly Edet serenaded her late mum, she noted that nowhere in the world feels as safe as her mother's arms

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nelly Edet has sparked reactions online with a post she shared on her official Instagram page.

The slim, curvy beauty noted in her post that she recently completed the construction of her house, which she built in the name of her late mum, in her hometown.

Upcoming Nollywood actress Nelly Edet sparks emotion online as she acquires a new house for her late mum.

Source: Instagram

Nelly Edet in her celebratory post revealed how much she misses her mum, noting that no food in the world tastes better than hers nor does anywhere feel safer than her arms.

Screen diva wrote in her celebratory epistle that she wished she could give her mum life to live again.

The young actress, who had revealed in 2022, that she recently completed her first house. She has now completed another one, but this time this one was erected in her hometown.

See Nelly Edet's post celebrating acquiring a home for her mum in her hometown:

See how netizens reacted to Nelly Edet's post celebrating acquiring a home for her mum

@eelenpeters_:

"Mama will be so proud where ever she is."

@realkingval:

"Geng geng baby you too much after you na still you more grace darling."

@officialkatewilson_:

"You are simply the best."

@mikefudo:

"Congratulations dear and God bless you."

@thechiefoo:

"Awwwwwn! Congrats... Mama is happy and proud of you where she is."

@beautiisuitehair1:

"Congratulations again darling."

Source: Legit.ng