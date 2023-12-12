Nollywood actor Junior Pope and his wife, Jay, have announced their latest achievement on social media

The celebrity couple recently unveiled their mansion that was built in Asaba, Delta state

The photos of the beautiful property left many in their feelings, and they sent congratulatory messages

Nigerian actor Junior Pope Odowondo and his wife, Jay, are now the latest celebrity homeowners.

The movie star recently took to his official Instagram page to announce that they had built a mansion.

Junior Pope and his wife built a mansion in Asaba. Photos: @jnrpope

Junior Pope shared lovely photos of the impressive property online as he thanked God for the achievement.

He wrote:

“Our Home Dear God…It Can Only Be You!!! We Can’t Thank You Enough.”

See the photos below:

Fans gush over Junior Pope's new mansion

The news of Junior Pope's new home impressed many Nigerians. A number of them were pleased to see actors also winning and spending money on expensive things. Read some of their comments below:

mrhorlic:

“We are proud of you Jnr Pope, no be only actresses suppose dey build houses and cars.”

usendollarfashion:

“Na mumu Dey build house mansion Weh God promise us free for heaven sha.”

stilllontrenches':

“No be only Lagos money dey.”

brownsugar_steph:

“This is huge...congratulations nwanne.”

Chigozienwabunike:

“He deserves it congratulations.”

mayyuledochie:

“Wow! Congratulations to you both! Absolutely beautiful. May God continue to bless the works of your hand.”

obi_cubana:

“Congratulations nna, this is beautiful.”

babarex0:

“Congratulations brodaly. Hustler toh sure. I am happy for you.”

vanchizzy:

“Congratulations to them. Couples that win together.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“Many Congratulations to the PopesThe house is magnificent.”

teeto__olayeni:

“This is BIG. Congratulations.”

Junior Pope reveals how he met wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Junior Pope was among netizens who reacted to a story of criminals arrested by the police in Delta for luring underaged girls on Facebook.

Junior Pope, who isn't as active on Facebook nowadays, reacted after an IG user expressed surprise about people still using the platform.

He revealed that he met his wife and the mother of his children on the social networking platform.

