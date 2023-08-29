Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Egungun, has now become the latest celebrity homeowner

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite announced his latest property and also gave fans a tour in a video posted online

Not long after, congratulations started to pour in for the skit maker as many fans and celebrities rejoiced with him

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Egungun, has bought himself a mansion to the joy of many fans on social media.

The skitmaker took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news as he shared a photo and video of his latest property.

Fans rejoice as skitmaker Egungun buys mansion. Photos: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

Egungun has continued to prove that being a content creator can be quite lucrative as he gave fans a tour of his impressive new house.

The skitmaker showed off the different rooms on his property, his state of the art kitchen, the lovely chandeliers and other lighting in the building among other things.

Taking to the caption of the post, Egungun showed his gratitude to God and explained that he never would have thought he would be able to buy a house.

He wrote:

“I no believe say I fit buy house , thank you Jesus Grateful for the journey and the blessings! #DreamsComeTrue #Blessed.”

See the video below:

See a photo of Egungun’s mansion below:

Congratulations pour in as Egungun buys mansion

Shortly after Egungun announced his latest property online, a number of netizens stormed his comment section to react. Many of the skitmaker’s fans and celebrity colleagues rejoiced with him. Read some of their comments below:

bigshout_:

“Congratulations my brother! I remember those days you danced and broke eggs on the street of lagos. Thank God for growth. . As I congratulate you today, na so dem go congratulate me too. Amen. Blessed ”

Itsshinehard:

“Believe brother ….you that is watching this video can do it ….keep pushing ❤️.”

official_lostegger:

“Everyone is making it big in the industry God no let my own be in vain oo congratulations Idan Nla.”

Seungele:

“Congratulations bro this is just the beginning❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I also pray for every hand who like my comment to prosper ijn ”

paulfit007:

“Omo this one loud God wey do your own go do my own too.”

cubana_chiefpriest:

“That’s crazy .”

kie_kie__:

“Congratulations .”

papaya_ex:

“Congratulations .”

prettymikeoflagos:

“Congratulations fam ”

wanted_02:

“This one loud o .. congratulations big man.”

matto_xo:

“Congratulations you put in the work ”

huncholee__99:

“How una de do am.”

Source: Legit.ng