Singer Ckay is finally a landlord in Lagos state, and he is super excited over his latest achievement

The talented singer shared a picture of his new mansion and an old house he used to live in 9 years ago

Many of his colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him

Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani, popular as CKay, is the latest celebrity to become a landlord in Lagos.

This comes as the Love Nwantiti crooner took to social media to share a photo of himself in his new mansion.

Ckay flaunts his new house. Credit: @ckay_yo

Not stopping there, CKay also shared a picture of a building in Surulere, where he lived nine years ago after he left home in 2014.

He also wrote on his Instastory:

"In 2014 I ran away from home and stayed with a friend in one room in this building... That's where it all began, zero regrets."

See his post below:

A screenshot CKay's post. Credit: @ckay_yo

Sharing the good news via his Twitter account, CKay wrote:

"2023 vs 2014. came a really long way. grateful. HALLELUJAH out on friday!"

See his tweet below:

In his Instagram caption, CKay wrote:

"came a really long way. grateful."

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate CKay

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officerwoos:

"Th Th The ministry is finally moving! Congrats bro."

_kemmieajoke:

"Tell me how I lived half my life in that building and I still visit and I never came across @ckay_yo."

_kemmieajoke:

"My grandmother's house is @ckay_yo trenches...."

kingsamarr:

"9 YEARS OF HARDWORK!!! IF I GIVE UP MAKE I KPAI."

dj_latitude:

"Congrats. You hustled your way to the top. You deserve it. The non believers are now believers."

dheenmahh:

"the second slide look like house around pako lagos."

CKay shares how Davido played a role in his success

CKay, in an interview, gave an honest take on the impact of his musical collaboration with Davido on his career.

According to the Love Nwantiti singer, the collabo with Davido played a vital role in his success story in the music industry.

CKay explained that he needed a co-sign from an established artiste in the entertainment scene at the time of the musical collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng