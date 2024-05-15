A Nigerian lady recounted a surprising event that occurred to her, which also involved her sibling

A lady from Nigeria shared a deeply personal and unexpected experience involving her sister.

She told a story of how her sister introduced her to the man she was planning to marry.

The Nigerian lady said she was heartbroken. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

In a twist of fate, the man was her ex-boyfriend, a revelation that shattered her emotionally, as shared by @anty_nani.

In her words:

"Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. My Younger sister, brought the man she intend marrying home to see our parents, only for me to see it was my EX Am So Heartbroken, Narasa abun fadi mata. We dated for 3 years, he knows i Love him with my life, i caught him cheating, My same sister and friends advice me to let go of him. And now same guy want to marry my sister, even after knowing we re sisters. Am So Heartbroken,Tears have been my food since yesterday"

See her X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Hassanah__:

“Too bad for you but don’t stop them.”

@anty_nani:

“I cant imagine dix happening to me.”

@AliyuMusa_:

“Are you going to expose him?”

@Muktar24:

“Take heart . If there is something bad about him discuss with her . And if there isn’t , bless the Union.”

@Mrfarouq:

“Very unfortunate and unpleasant for you at same time congratulations to her . Hope when next time an offer like that comes to you, you will lower your expectations like your sister. Allah Baki nagari.”

@MaryamTijjni:

“Just wish them luck But better still you can call them both together and let her know you once dated.”

