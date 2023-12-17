Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ozoemena Chukwu was a contestant on the season 5 Lockdown season

In an interview, the sports administrator revealed that his participation in the show impacted his career in a positive way

Ozo added that answering sports trivia in the house allowed him to showcase his knowledge

The Big Brother Naija show is an opportunity many ex-contestants have used to attain fame and wealth.

2020 Lockdown star Ozoemena Chukwu revealed in an interview with Punch that partaking in the show changed his life.

Ozo, who had a thing for colleague Nengi, moved on from the show to become a sports administrator, and he said that the biggest blessing in his life so far was being on the reality show.

According to the sports administrator, a betting company sponsored the show in 2020, and the game trivia allowed him. to show that he had a lot of knowledge and interest in sports.

He also said:

"There were questions ranging from football, basketball, tennis, golf, Formula One, boxing, and Ultimate Fighting Championship. My fellow housemates then clamoured for me to be on their teams. That was big for me."

On following his co-star's footsteps in the entertainment industry, Ozo affirmed that there is a form of entertainment in what he does, and part of it is quizzing people on different football matters.

He also added:

"For example, I am (an analyst) on a football show where we talk about things around the English premier league. There is a company where I am a minority owner, and we are about to start our own show and quiz people on different football matters. Also, we give people the best idea of how they should set up their fantasy teams."

