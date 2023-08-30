Popular Miss Pepeye actress Yetunde Barnabas is a year older today, August 30, and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues

The actress' international footballer husband Olayinka Peter took to his Instagram page the show off and gush over her

Yetunde also showed off the huge building her husband gifted her for her birthday, and she announced it is for her business

Popular Nollywood actress also known as Miss Pepeye, Yetunde Barnabas turned a new age a nd her husband, Olayinka Peter, a footballer made it a memorable one for her.

On her Instagram page, the mum of one showed off the expensive and thoughtful gift she got from her footballer husband.

Yetunde Barnabas receives house gift from hubby Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

In the caption, the actress expressed joy over the fact that she finally got a place for her business and gushed over her husband as she thanked him.

The video showed the exterior of the building and Yetunde Barnabas having a conversation with a man, probably who she got the property from.

She wrote:

"Birthday Gift from Hubby GOD is never too late ooo Finally got my own place for my business…. Can’t wait to put finishing touch and show the outcome GOD will continue to Bless you my Sugar Zaddy @olayinka_peter Love you Baby"

Watch the video below:

On his page, the actress' hubby shared beautiful photos of her and gushed over how blesses he is to have her in his life.

He wrote:

"God’s blessings have always been upon me. That is why he gave me such a wonderful companion like you. Happy birthday to the Queen of my heart, my soulmate, and my best friend. Your love has transformed my life and made me a better person. Thank you for being my everything and, I wish you every day filled with love, joy,happiness, and everything your heart desires. I LOVE❤️ you more than words can express, and I look forward to spending many more birthdays with you IYAWO MI ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Yetunde Barnabas

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped to her comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

Read comments sighted below:

