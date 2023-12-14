A heartwarming video of a young girl who received a house and $10,000 as a gift after losing her parents has gone viral on social media

The girl, who used to earn only $2 a day, was also given financial support for her business by a generous benefactor

The video captured her emotional reaction as she collapsed on the floor in disbelief and joy, thanking God and her benefactor for the life-changing surprise

A video that shows the incredible moment when an orphaned girl was presented with a house and $10,000 as a gift from a kind stranger has melted the hearts of many people online.

The girl, who had lost her parents not long ago was struggling to make ends meet with a meagre income of $2 a day. She had a small business by the roadside but it was not enough to cover her basic needs.

The lady was so happy.

Source: Instagram

She had no idea that her life was about to change dramatically when a benevolent man decided to surprise her with a generous gesture. The man, who had heard about her plight, bought her a fully furnished house and gave her $10,000 in cash to boost her business and secure her future.

The video captured the girl’s emotional reaction as she saw the house and the money for the first time. She was overcome with gratitude and happiness and broke down in tears.

The video has gone viral on social media, and has received thousands of comments and shares from people who were touched by the story.

Many praised the man for his generosity and compassion, and wished the girl all the best in her new life. Some also said that they were inspired by the video to help others in need and to spread love and hope in the world.

