Popular Nollywood actor, Yhemo Lee, recently surprised his mother with a lovely gift on her birthday

The movie star shared a heartwarming video on how he made his mum a landlady on her big day with a house gift

A number of netizens gushed over the lovely birthday gift to the actor’s mother as they reacted online

Popular Nigerian actor, Yhemo Lee, took to social media to celebrate his mother on her birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram account on January 9, 2023, the movie star shared a series of videos of how his mother’s big day was spent and how he surprised her.

Yhemo Lee fulfilled the lifelong dream of many by making his mother a landlady and he presented her new house to her as she clocked a new age.

Actor Yhemo Lee's mother celebrates as he builds a house for her as a birthday gift. Photos: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his page, the film star showed the lovely apartments that now belonged to his mother. The celebrant was also all smiles with her big headgear and traditional attire she rocked on the special occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to the caption of the post, Yhemo Lee wished his mother a happy birthday and wished that his small gift to her made her happy. According to the actor, he has got her for life.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday Mom ❤️❤️ Hope the lil gift makes you happy . Gat you FL.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Yhemo Lee builds house for mother

amina_minaah:

"Eez going o no be small Congratulations "

itskemepiya:

"Congratulations. I’ll do this for my Dad ijn Amen."

darrmee_:

"Best gift ever me sef go buy house for my mama, insha Allah!"

urch_mannn:

"Make una dey gift una papa too..abi fathers come suffer only.. as you dey gift only mama make you remember say your children too go do same to you.."

omzynificent:

"Doing something as great as this for your mum attracts Blessings. I pray for everyone reading this: may you be able to do something more than this for your parents in Jesus name."

africanflamingo_:

"Na mama wey treat pikin well go enjoy o! You will do more for your mother in Jesus name."

theseunlawal:

"This put a smile on my face … let’s always remember our mothers, they suffered enough… especially those mothers that suffered for us and also suffered from our fathers…. It’s well."

Nice one.

Papaya Ex's boyfriend treats her to romantic surprise on birthday

Controversial Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with the real name, Raheem Abike Halimah, was shown great love by her boyfriend on her birthday.

Papaya Ex is known to love over-the-top gestures and her boyfriend did not disappoint with the romantic way he surprised her on her big day.

On January 9, 2023, the social media influencer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of the lovely way her boyfriend made her birthday a special one.

Source: Legit.ng