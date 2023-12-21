Rapper Vector has shared a picture to mark his first wedding anniversary with his wife

He posted a picture from their wedding day and captioned it with a short note where he wished his woman a happy anniversary

According to him, one year is down more has been pinned down while he ended his note with love emojis

Nigerian singer Olanrenwanju Ogunmefun David, professionally known as Vector tha Viper, has taken to social media to mark his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had married his lover last year in a noiseless ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony however surfaced on social media later on.

Vector Tha Viper marks first wedding anniversary with wife. Photo credit @vectporthaviper

Source: Instagram

Marking his first anniversary with his better half, the singer posted one of their engagement photos where he was exchanging ring with his wife.

He covered their faces so that people would not identify his beautiful partner. They both wore white corporate clothes in the pictures.

Vector tha Viper wishes his wife happy anniversary

In the caption of his post on social media, he wrote "One year down, the toes down, we pin, we full ground" while wishing himself and his wife a happy anniversary.

He added a love emoji in his post.

