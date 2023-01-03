Popular Nigerian singer, Chike, is now the latest celebrity to become a homeowner to the joy of fans

One January 2, 2023, the news of the music star’s great feat made the rounds on social media as he hosted a housewarming party

Impressive photos of Chike’s new house trended online and congratulatory messages poured in for him from fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Chike, recently started the new year of 2023 on a high note after he became a homeowner.

The music star unveiled his new property on January 2, 2023, when he hosted friends and celebrity colleagues at his housewarming party.

Photos of Chike’s new house also made the rounds online and fans were in awe of the beautiful duplex with two of the singer’s Mercedes Benz rides parked in front of it.

Fans celebrate Chike as singer buys house in 2023. Photos: @officialchike, @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

A number of celebrities also stormed Chike’s housewarming party with gifts as they joined him in celebrating his achievement.

See photos of the singer’s new house below:

Congratulations pour in for Chike on his new house

After the news of the singer’s new house made the rounds online, a number of netizens made sure to celebrate with him. Read some of their comments below:

___imman:

“Chike has been in this Busniess and we have seen him grow consistently from MTN project fame days down till now it’s prolly over 7 years and if he gets to buy a house after seven years of putting in the grind in the same Busniess then, he deserves all the congratulations! And if you think otherwise you are a bitter person! Congratulations Chike!!”

kellybabe76:

“See how it tok Chike to buy a house ..meanwhile all this influencer way Dey use there money travel nd buy cloth will say come bd be shouting house warming up top house they have not completed payment.”

sandypreneur:

“Well deserved ”

deenmarh_:

“He is doing well”

israel_ubah:

“E no easy..congratulations”

roja_pascal_:

“I remember this guy posted he sell is only car to promote is album Congrats ”

iamseyitola:

“Hard work pays..... Congratulations Chike."

5d_hottie:

“Well deserved, Congratulations boo of the booless ”

luckynancy815:

“He really worked for it, congratulations my favorite.”

Nice one

Chike sells car to raise funds

In other related news, recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Chike sold his car to raise money.

The Brother’s Keeper crooner in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle announced that he had to do away with his luxury ride in a bid to raise funds for music.

The singer hilariously called on his supporters to kindly look away if they spot him trekking around the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng