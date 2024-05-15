Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW, has shared videos showing the moment the singer arrived at the Osun state government house

One of the clips showed the moment Isreal went on all fours to welcome the DMW label boss

Also spotted in the video were Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest and the singer's family members

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng can confirm that Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido has arrived in Osun state.

The DMW boss who missed the event where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was conferred with a traditional title in Ede, was spotted in the Osun State government house.

Isreal DMW welcome Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest in Osun. Credit; @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW welcomes Davido

The singer's logistics manager and personal aide, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, was seen welcoming the singer as he arrived in Osogbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one of the clips which Isreal shared online, he was seen going on all fours to welcome the Unavailable singer, who was delighted to see him.

Another video showed Davido with his bestie Cubana Chiefpriest and family members who were present to welcome him.

Watch the video Isreal DMW shared below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW welcomes Davido in Osun

Legit.ng captured reactions that trailed the logistics manager's action as they claimed it was why his wife, Sheila Courage, left him. Read the comments below:

iscohenry:

"Na y ur wife leave u mumu man."

bluekey4real:

"I did not see anything in what this guy has been doing anyways …the fact remains that Isreal is just grateful that’s all..Na only him know Wetin Davido don do for him life…I can be like that too!"

michael_obumzy:

"Elder don dey bowl for son."

odinakaprecious222:

"You guy criticizing him for Bowing at his boss una no get sense , even the place my uncle worked before in Nigeria before his boss relocated him to abroad and change his life forever , to tell you that his boss is 15 years younger than him and if u see how my uncle say sir every minute u go wonder but my ppl no be by senior ooo."

iziebuwa:

"See as he Dey bow."

asudice_asu:

"No wonder your wife run I see todayif na church them n go do am for God."

kenny_osho12:

"Nah why your woman leave you Oponu thy prostrate every time kilode sha nah king David be."

Davido's dad supports project in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, caused a stir over a viral video of him making a substantial donation at an event in Osun state on Monday, May 13.

A video from the event showed the moment Davido's dad donated N150 million to construct a new palace for the Timi of Ede.

"Wizkid family can never relate," a netizen wrote.

Source: Legit.ng