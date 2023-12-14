A Nigerian lady who just rounded up her studies at the university took some time to make a nice portrait of herself and her husband

The lady, Goodness Roselyn, who is an artist, honoured her husband, Mr-Bright Chijioke, on the day she signed from school

The beautiful family portrait caught the attention of netizens, and it quickly went viral on Facebook

A university graduate honoured her husband in a special way on the day she signed out from school.

Goodness Roselyn who is an artist, dedicated an ample amount of time to make a special portrait of herself and her husband.

Goodness said her graduation also fell on her wedding anniversary. Photo credit: Facebook/Goodness Roselyn.

Goodness drew her man, Mr-Bright Chijioke, and herself wearing a matching traditional Igbo attire called isi-agu.

She unveiled the beautiful artwork and stood beside it on the day she made it out of the university.

The portrait appears to be from a photo taken on the day of their traditional marriage.

She captioned the photo on Facebook:

"You are all I ever dreamt of. Your encouragement and support have brought me this far. Thank you world's best hubby."

It was a double celebration for the couple

On his part, Chijioke congratulated his wife for the successful journey through school. He wrote:

"Huge congrats to my Smart Cookie and talented wife! Your artistic journey has been a masterpiece in itself, and now you've officially graduated as an artist! Your creativity knows no bounds, and I can't wait to see how you'll continue to inspire the world with your incredible talent."

However, in another post, Goodness made it clear that her graduation also happened to fall on their wedding anniversary. She said it was, therefore, a double celebration for her and her husband.

