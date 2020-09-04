Sydney Brooke Simpson's bio: What is OJ’s daughter up to now?

The O. J. Simpson murder case, also labelled as The Trial of the Century, was a highly publicized one that brought local and international attention. And while the case is still vividly remembered by many to date, no one suffered its effects more than Sydney Brooke Simpson, one of OJ Simpson's kids with the late Nicole Brown. Sydney was only 8 years old when her mother was killed, and worse, she and her 5-year-old brother were asleep in Brown's condo the night of the murders. What is OJ Simpson's daughter up to now?

What happened to Sydney? Find out in this biography of OJ Simpson's daughter Sydney Brooke Simpson.

Profile summary

Full name: Sydney Brooke Simpson

Sydney Brooke Simpson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 17, 1985

October 17, 1985 Age: 35 years old (as of 2021)

35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: California, United States of America

California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson Mother: Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown Brother: Justin Ryan

Justin Ryan Half-siblings: Jason, Arnelle, and Aaren

Jason, Arnelle, and Aaren Relationship status: Single

Single Net worth: $10,000

Sydney Brooke Simpson's biography

Sydney Simpson is one of the two children OJ and Nicole Brown Simpson had. She and her brother Justin were eight and five years old when their mother was brutally murdered alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her home on June 12, 1994. But the kids' troubles did not end there. In fact, their mother's brutal death led to even more trouble for the family.

Nicole Simpson's kids were not only forced to grapple with the idea that they would never see their mother again but to watch as their father, retired NFL superstar O. J., was accused of the murders and ultimately acquitted of the crime.

O.J. and Nicole Brown walk the red carpet with their children Sydney and Justin. Photo: Ron Davis

How old is Sydney Brooke Simpson?

OJ and Nicole Simpson's daughter was born on October 17, 1985, meaning that her age as of 2021 is 35 years.

Siblings: Who are O. J. Simpson's children?

Apart from Sydney, OJ and Nicole Brown had another child, a son named Justin. Sydney and Justin also have half-siblings. OJ Simpson's other kids are Jason, Arnelle, and Aaren.

Arnelle is the oldest among all of OJ Simpson's children, and she has a close relationship with her dad. She and her younger brother, Jason, stood by their dad during his 1995 trial.

OJ had another child, a girl named Aaren, with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, in 1977. Aaren was nearly two years old when she drowned in the family pool.

Education

Sydney attended Gulliver Academy. She then attended Boston University, where she graduated with a BA in Sociology from the school's College of Arts and Sciences in May of 2010.

Career

After her graduation, Sydney worked as an event coordinator at Canoe before moving to Florida, where she opened her own business, Simpsy LLC. At the moment, she owns three properties and a restaurant.

Personal life

Sydney was rumoured to be in a relationship with real estate investor Robert Blackmon, who later stated that they were just friends.

She dated Stuart Alexander Lee from 2007 to 2012. She met him after graduation and moved with him to Atlanta, but the relationship did not last. She is now believed to be single.

Her mother's death and father's incarceration

On June 13, 1994, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead with multiple knife wounds outside Brown's condominium.

Almost immediately, police suspected O.J. His relationship with Brown had been incredibly abusive, and after the divorce, O.J. continued to harass Brown. This led to the highly publicized OJ Simpson trial that was labelled as The Trial of the Century.

While their father and his "Dream Team" of defense attorneys struggled to squash the case, Sydney and her brother Justin were shielded from the public eye by family members.

During the trial, Sydney and Justin were kept out of the spotlight, living a life of custody split between their father and their mother's family.

When she was all grown up, Sydney Brooke used a fake name, Portia, to protect herself from the media and local attention. In her work, she was shy, reserved and kept quiet so that her colleagues would not see her in a different light.

Sydney and her brother Justin kept a low profile while working at a restaurant in Georgia until one journalist tracked them down to expose the new lives the Brown-Simpson children were trying to lead.

What is Sydney Simpson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sydney Brooke's net worth is $10 thousand.

Where is Sydney Simpson now?

Sydney Brooke Simpson used to reside in St. Petersburg, Florida back, in 2014. Sydney Simpson today lives near Brentwood in Los Angeles and runs her own business with her younger brother Justin Ryan.

Sydney Brooke Simpson not only suffered because of her mother's gruesome murder, but she also had to watch as her father was accused of the murder. Even though the family was already in the limelight, this particular incident increased the media's attention. Luckily, Sydney and her brother Justin have managed to lead a rather peaceful life away from the public eye.

