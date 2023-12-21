Nigerian football player Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife, Adesuwa Sonia, has found love again

The mum of three took to her social media page to share a photo of her new man and how much he means to her

Adesuwa’s disclosure about having a new man sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with some dropping accusatory comments

Popular Nigerian footballer, Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife, Adesuwa Sonia, is back in the news over her relationship status.

Just recently, the mother of three took to her official Instagram stories to reveal that she has found love again, but with another man.

On her IG stories, Sonia shared a photo of her new man but concealed his identity with several emojis covering his face. Not stopping there, she accompanied the photo with a short love note on how he made her believe in love again.

She wrote:

“After going through love disappointments, you gave me the confidence to believe again in what I had already given up, for this and more I love you madly. My love.”

See the screenshot of her now-deleted post below:

In a subsequent post, Sonia went on to explain the timeline of her relationship with her estranged husband, Ighalo, and how they were on and off before getting divorced from each other.

According to the footballer’s ex-wife, she separated from Ighalo in 2019 but they got back together in 2021 and eventually divorced him in 2022 without his signature.

Sonia claimed that Ighalo crawled back to her, and she agreed for the sake of their children even when he was still spotted with different ladies in public.

Explaining further, Sonia said she was always flying to Dubai with their children to see their father, but he didn’t want his family to know they were back together so that they would not ‘reinforce spiritually’ to separate them.

Sonia said she got tired of being kept a secret and decided to finally return to her own family. She also wished good luck to whoever would take over from her.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Reactions as Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife Sonia finds love, unveils her new man

Many Nigerians had things to say about Sonia moving on with a new man. Some of them claimed she moved on too fast while others alleged that the man must have always been in the picture.

Read some of their comments below:

ibrahimegbinola:

“Fear dis gender.”

porschechinny:

“Congratulations to her...I hope she stops dragging ighalo now on focus on her new Man..”

Me_r_ci_ful:

“Hope you can now leave our ighalo alone for us in peace, thank you.”

iamdjkizzy:

“Another Nigerian man. Na Yoruba sef.”

dammy_lifestyle:

“Dey play my guy self wan shift pant no time.”

tobi_adelayo:

“The new guy isn’t really a new guy. Jude just never knew the guy .”

chukwuclint:

“Not a prophet of doom but let it not be Karma sha.”

abaya_gold_plug:

“Don’t post him at all if you’re not sure of your decision yet so why blocking his face.”

Ann_obele:

“Congratulations .”

L.tobiloba:

“She don find love, Bro Bonjour Bonsoir. Are we sure he hasn’t been in the picture all along?!!”

deejay_naaya:

“The man has been around before their marriage sef‍♀️.”

5ucc3554ul:

“Weyrey! Even me I’m happy for you, you don too disturb us.”

john_blaze_ogbuka:

“You for kuku no post the pic at all instead of covering his face na. Who you dey pressure?”

itzmr_prog:

“This life sha... there are people who haven't given birth, yet still find it difficult to get a husband, see someone who already has 3, she don find love again.”

