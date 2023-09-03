Popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno, has set social media agog with news of his latest real estate purchase

According to reports, the music star purchased 20 houses at once and photos and videos of the properties trended online

A number of netizens were in awe of the news and they all reacted to Phyno’s new houses in interesting ways

An Abuja-based Nigerian realtor, Muhammad Lawal, shared his opinion on the rapper's latest purchase

Nigerian rapper, Phyno, is now making headlines after he reportedly purchased 20 houses at once.

The Fada Fada crooner reportedly splashed a huge amount of money to purchase the properties and it soon made the rounds online.

Fans react as rapper Phyno buys 20 houses at once. Photos: @phynofino, @nedokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Popular Nigerian celebrity businessman, Ned Okonkwo, took to his official Instagram page to announce the music star’s latest real estate acquisition.

Ned posted a photo of Phyno on his new property as well as a video showing the interior of one of the 20 houses. According to the real estate mogul, it is landlord season for the music star.

He wrote:

“It be The Landlord Season. Congratulations @phynofino on your Purchase of 20 units at Our Empire Terrace Project..”

Phyno had purchased 20 units of the semi-detached buildings at once.

See the snaps below:

Reactions as rapper Phyno buys 20 houses at once

News of Phyno’s huge purchase soon made the rounds on social media and many netizens had a lot to say about it. A number of them were greatly impressed. Read some of their comments below:

divas_hair03:

“Igbo men don’t play with investment that’s why I love them .”

Madibaofcomedy:

“Jeez and who buy one go climb am post. Lol, na who get get.”

iam_chimko1:

“Did I hear phyno buy 20 unit of this House? Whattt, no be billion naira be that.”

Yolo___48:

“@phynofino this guy has no scandal no beef no nonsense. This your lifestyle to sweet Abeg. Congratulations #obataosu.”

esthersky_77:

“The guy no Dey make noise. I just love him. Team @wizkidayo and team @phynofino I stand and restand❤️.”

lulu__.xx:

“Why can’t I be the realtor at the point .”

its.cute_molly:

“Omo I’m just thinking of the realtor’s percentage Cashout.”

omega_cruz_:

“Baba no even Dey make noise.”

Jerrywood.jj:

“Oga no get time for Rolls Royce o, Igbo man I like am.”

sog.walter:

“Who vex phyno .”

kreativekevy:

“Others de buy house you de buy estate there are levels to this sh*t.”

luchyorah:

“Davido and wizkid are busy buying Maybach and Lamborghini .... Igbo men and low key doings.”

ankkyofthegoodlife_:

“Long term investment .”

gent2law:

“Real igbo man❤️❤️❤️.. Make the rest dey buy gold and diamond chains.”

thenelly_yk:

“Men mount!!”

It's a good investment - Nigerian realtor

An Abuja-based Nigerian realtor, Muhammad Lawal, spoke with Legit.ng to share his thoughts on Phyno buying 20 houses at once.

According to Mr Lawal, it is a great way to spend one's money. Not stopping there, he added that the rapper can rent it out, use it as a serviced apartment or even resell at a higher value.

In his words:

"It is a good investment. The individual can make good use of it as a rented apartment, serviced apartment or resale with higher value. With this it is a very good investment."

Phyno welcomes child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyno, who has managed to keep his love life and relationship under wraps, recently became a father.

The rapper announced the arrival of his first child via his Instagram page to the surprise of many.

Phyno revealed he took some time off to become a father and also work on new music and his album, which according to him will be dropping soon.

Source: Legit.ng