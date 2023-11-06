BBNaija star, CeeC, recently clocked the milestone age of 31 and her fans, Spartans, made it an unforgettable one

Video made the rounds on social media showing the moment CeeC’s fans surprised her with a brand new house on her big day

The videos sparked a series of reactions on social media with netizens sharing their hot takes and asking questions

Ex-BBNaija Level Up star, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora’s 31st birthday celebration has now caused a widespread buzz on social media.

On November 6, 2023, the reality show star clocked the new age and her fans made sure to give her a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Netizens react as BBNaija star CeeC's fans gift her a house on 31st birthday. Photos: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Social media started buzzing with excitement when videos from CeeC’s birthday party were posted online. It was gathered that her fans had gifted her a house.

In a video that was captured on the celebrant’s Instagram live, CeeC was seen with a blindfold on her face when fellow BBNaija All Stars co-star, Ike, led her to her new house. Shortly after that, a ‘dummy key’ was presented to her with her face still covered as she tried to guess what was going on.

Ike eventually untied the scarf around CeeC’s face and she was told that the house belonged to her. The BBNaija star had a look of shock and disbelief on her face as she tried to take in what she had just been told. The celebrant got emotional and tried to hold back her tears before eventually giving in.

CeeC later gathered herself and was handed a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon to signify the opening of her new house. See the emotional video below:

See a video of CeeC’s new mansion below:

Reactions as CeeC’s fans gift her a house on her 31st birthday

The news of CeeC’s fans’ present to her on her big day soon got many Nigerians talking after it spread online. Some of them doubted the authenticity while others considered also going for BBNaija. Read some of their comments below:

onyiaprudence:

“If you believe this, then you'll believe anything.”

Olivia_obiiii:

“If it was any other housemate I would have probably said all this was for media stunts…..Ceec and Tacha have the realest fans in the history of big brother,Ceec fans love her like what I don’t understand ….congrats ceec.”

xpensive_fatima:

“House from fans wey Dey rent house .”

Ladyque_1:

“Na only BBN girls dey enjoy for this country.”

davidgentle973:

“From Ceec to Ceec.”

psalmmieplace:

“Believe everything at the expense of ur mental health .”

toryvillageblog:

“Sugar daddy go buy house and gifts package am say na Fans.”

lusciousbella:

“SPARTANS!!!!! Odogwu fanbase. 5 years yet una love too strong. My baby girl, latest landlord. Congratulations .”

Mingg_meii:

“You deserve everything and more.”

chidimaochonga:

“Some of una family Dey suffer for village ooo. Make una Dey play.”

CeeC receives car she won on BBNaija show

BBNaija All Stars finalist, CeeC, eventually got the brand new car she won on the reality show to the joy of fans.

The obviously excited CeeC was spotted taking a ride in her brand-new car as she continued to scream for joy.

In the viral video, her BBNaija colleagues, Uriel and Lucy, were seen showing her support by joining her for the car ride.

Source: Legit.ng