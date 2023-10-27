Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro has continued to drag her former friend Ikenna Ogbonna, aka IVD, over the Davido saga

Legit.ng reported that the self-acclaimed love expert claimed Davido owed the car dealer, but he came online to deny it

In a new update, Blessing tagged IVD as an illiterate and narrated the messy state she met him in when she went to his house to help out with depression

Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, best known as Blessing CEO, has dived into details of her relationship with famous car dealer Ikenna Ogbonna, aka IVD.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Blessing revealed that singer Davido owed IVD N4.5 million for a car he bought.

Blessing CEO opens up about IVD following Davido saga.

IVD later took to social media to refute claims about the Afrobeats star owing him money, which triggered the rage of Blessing CEO against the car dealer.

In the note, the love expert shared the genesis of their relationship as she disclosed some messy details about the businessman.

She recently said on Instagram that she didn't know the car dealer until the scandal surrounding his wife's murder.

Blessing said she volunteered to be his therapist after seeing the suicidal posts he made online during his crisis.

The controversial advisor also stated she had attempted to help him find meaning in life again when the world was against him.

Blessing CEO wrote:

"First I don't have anything to do With ivd, he was just my client and his therapist. I have never even heard of him in my entire life until that day his wives scandal trended and I contributed my own opinion I Daddy frz live video …

"Ikechukwu is an illiterate I was jus building him up and helping him o because he said he wanted to live for his 5 children

"No 2. The very first time I met ivd in my life was that day ke put a death note on his story, out of pity after people reached out to me, I run like mumu call am, beg am to stop, entered cab rush go meet ivd , by then him don over dose himself with dr*gs, I swear to GOD I stood for 7 hours watching him and hoping he won't die. Him finally wake up and that was how therapy start oooo. Ivd come say him like me, but because of his history of women and Lekki gals I tell am fo concentrate and heal because I don't want to be a rebound. "

See her post below:

Blessing CEO's post about IVD sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

preciousonyemachi:

"If this girl is actually a licensed therapist, her license needs to be revoked asap!!! What happened to client's confidentiality!!! He was your client and confided in you as his therapist and you come online to spill his secrets cos you have issues with him? Shame on you!! So unprofessional."

jayne__sammymere:

"This blessing no just welltherapist wey need therapy."

pablosantus7:

"If you don’t want embarrassment, these are the people you need to avoid having any dealing with 1: blessing ceo 2: tonto dikeh 3: portable 4: speed Darlington 5: kemi oluloya and any other person that behaves like them."

kv_by_kelvin_:

"Basically she's willing to spill all this to people she knows have absolutely no respect for her, she knows our disposition will never change about it, I mean we waited for a day like this when she will fight with IVD. We predicated it. All this information should be confidential as a therapist. One will think she would consider all this and act accordingly but No! Blessing is so fimiliar with the gutter. The mud is her comfort zone. She finds immense comfort in sham* and public disgrac* and then I ask to what end ?"

adaobi_adah:

"Who knows? How bimbo died will be revealed through this their fight."

l.tobiloba:

"Uneducated Therapist with uneven BBL, I pity those who seek therapeutic advice from her."

sharonojong:

"Therapist-client confidentiality and relationship boundaries in the mud. Children of God, in this thing and place called life. When in trouble or despair, talk to God. Walk up a mountain and scream or cry out loud. E get why Jesus went up the mountain.

"And if you must talk to humans because no man is an island, face your mirror and talk to the other person you see there."

Blessing CEO Lashes out at Verydarkman

Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO taunted the viral internet sensation over his recent hangout with Davido and Cubana Chiefpreist.

Verydarkman shared videos of him partying in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. The trio had a relaxed time as they danced and jollied together in one of the fun spots in Lagos.

Blessing CEO was not impressed and returned online to attack the newly formed relationship between the Unavailable hitmaker and the TikToker. She further claimed that Davido and his gang were only using Verydarkman as a tool to gain from his social media attention.

