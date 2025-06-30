The investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, which claimed 260 lives, has expanded to include the possibility of sabotage

Black box data recovered from the wreckage is being analysed by Indian and US aviation experts to determine the cause

Authorities are examining every angle, from engine failure and mechanical issues to pilot response and unusual aircraft behaviour

Authorities have intensified the probe into the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, with possible sabotage now being examined as a key line of inquiry.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on 12 June, claiming 260 lives—including 241 onboard and 19 people on the ground.

AAIB leads investigation into Air India crash

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken charge of the investigation, working in collaboration with technical experts from both India and the United States. The crash marked the first-ever fatal accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Both the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR)—collectively known as black boxes—were recovered and sent to Delhi for analysis. On 24 June, officials began extracting data with support from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). By 25 June, the Crash Protection Module (CPM) had been accessed successfully, and the data downloaded at the AAIB laboratory.

Sabotage considered in Air India Flight AI-171 crash

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed the multi-agency probe is evaluating every angle, including foul play.

“The AAIB has begun a full investigation into it… It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. The CCTV footage are being reviewed and all angles are being assessed… several agencies are working on it,” Mohol said during a public appearance in Pune, as quoted by NDTV.

Black box data central to crash causes

Investigators are piecing together the final moments of the ill-fated flight in a bid to determine whether mechanical failure, human error, or other issues caused the disaster. Potential causes under review include engine failure, system malfunction, and even a sudden loss of thrust during takeoff.

Aviation safety expert Amit Singh noted:

“A B787 aircraft has extremely powerful engines. It is hard to guess what went wrong. It looks like the pilot could not get adequate thrust and realised the issue immediately after take-off.”

Officials confirmed that a Mayday call was sent shortly after takeoff, indicating an emergency situation was recognised mid-air.

Maintenance, systems, and crew actions under scrutiny

According to unnamed sources cited by Reuters, authorities are analysing engine thrust, flap settings, and an unusual situation in which the landing gear remained extended during takeoff. Maintenance logs and crew responses are also being reviewed.

A bird strike has been ruled out. Additional data, including airport surveillance footage, radio transmissions, and weather conditions at the time of the crash, are being examined.

Multidisciplinary team assesses Air India disaster

In accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols, a specialised investigation unit was formed by the AAIB on 13 June. This team includes both Indian and international experts in aviation engineering, air traffic control, and aviation medicine.

Final Air India crash death toll confirmed at 260

Gujarat state officials confirmed on Saturday that all 260 crash victims have now been identified and their bodies returned to families.

“The plane crash death toll stands at 260… All bodies have been recovered and identified, with the mortal remains of all of them handed over to their families,” said Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare.

As the investigation continues, the AAIB’s findings are expected to play a pivotal role in understanding one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters.

Air India crash latest test for new Boeing leadership

